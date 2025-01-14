Weathering Storm of Difficult Season, Magic's Isaac Still Has Belief
ORLANDO, Fla. – Jonathan Isaac, by his own admission, has spent much of this season searching for solutions.
But when the shorthanded Orlando Magic needed him most Sunday, Isaac wasn't just useful, he was vital in a comeback victory. He posted a season-best 20 points and added 11 rebounds (six offensive) and two blocks to help beat the Philadelphia 76ers. The double-double was his first since December 2019.
"It feels great," Isaac said Sunday night. "I've known, just throughout the season so far, that I haven't been my best. I've still been getting in shape, still been trying to find my footing."
Due to teammates' injuries, Isaac was one of just eight Orlando players available in the second half. He played the entire fourth quarter, tallying 13 points and seven boards and finishing with a season-high 27 minutes.
"The last few games, I felt more energized — like I could run longer — and that opens the offensive glass," Isaac continued. "I didn't feel tired in that second half at all. I feel like I could keep playing another game right now. That feels good knowing that the energy is there and I can trust it and not have to worry about getting tired and being able to defend as well. Like, defend hard and go crash the glass — I haven't been able to do that so far this season. It feels good doing it now."
In the locker room Thursday night, after the Magic's lopsided loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Orlando's longest-tenured player gave a critical self-assessment of his eighth season to that point.
"It's been rough on me, man," Isaac told a small gathering of local reporters. "I haven't shot the ball well and [I'm] just trying to be useful. My defense hasn't been great. So I'm still just kind of figuring it out right now."
Isaac attributed Orlando's overall struggles to stay healthy as a key factor to the Magic's "roller coaster" season, which currently has them at 23-18, fourth in the Eastern Conference.
Paolo Banchero made a welcome return Friday after missing 34 games, but the Magic still have numerous absentees. Franz Wagner (torn right oblique), Jalen Suggs (low back strain) and Gary Harris (left hamstring strain) are out until further notice and Orlando now is contending with uncertain absences from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (sore left knee), Goga Bitadze (right hip contusion), Tristan da Silva (illness), and Jett Howard (left ankle sprain). Fourth-leading scorer Moe Wagner (torn ACL) is gone for the remainder of this season and likely into next.
Isaac, no stranger to unfortunate lousy injury luck, has made 35 appearances. Before the season, he mentioned his availability to play as his greatest ability. The offseason was his first without an extended rehab period or health issues threatening his training regimen. He purposefully put on weight, saying in October that he felt "more solid" at the heavier weight.
But his on-court performance has been beneath his standards. He's shooting a career-low 26.1% from three on 2.6 attempts a game. He's never finished a season shooting lowers than 32.3 % from three.
According to Cleaning the Glass, the Magic have a minus-11.4 point differential per 100 possessions with him on the floor. That career-worst mark follows last year's career-best plus-9.6 differential.
While Orlando's casualties affect Isaac's numbers, the discrepancy suggests something else is amiss. But Isaac is short on answers.
"Shoot, you tell me," Isaac said. "I don't know. I've just got to stick with it. I've had bright moments, but I haven't been able to be consistent and put stuff together, so I'm working on that."
As the Magic search for reliable production from contributors entering and exiting the lineup, perhaps no player is more important than Isaac. He is an elite defender with 1-through-5 matchup capacity and scoring capability — whether that's at the three-point line, where he made two corner threes versus the Sixers; or in the lane off of second chances, dribble drives or entry passes, where he scored eight of his points Sunday. The point is, the Magic need the Isaac who delivered on Sunday.
Like most things for Isaac, making games like that a more frequent occasion boils down to belief.
"My journey, everything that I've been through, I try my best to just continue to trust in Christ," Isaac said Sunday. "As I've done that, nights like tonight happen where there's just been a weathering of a storm.
"I stay with it and He's faithful, and He was faithful to me tonight."
