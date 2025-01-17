How to Watch Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics on Friday, January 17
BOSTON – The Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics do battle for the second time this season Friday evening. Tipoff between the two Eastern Conference foes is at 7 p.m. ET from TD Garden.
Each team will be looking to bounce back after uncharacteristic losses. But, one team will be much healthier when attempting to do so.
On the front end of this chilly Northern road trip, the Magic handled by the Milwaukee Bucks by 29 points Wednesday night in Milwaukee. They'll be without three of their top four scorers and five total rotational players in looking to wash the taste of that contest away.
Boston went north of the border to Toronto and dropped their Wednesday outing by 13 points. The Celtics report no injuries ahead of Friday's bout.
Regarding this season's series, Orlando (23-19) took the first matchup over Boston (28-12). Friday's nationally televised matchup is the second of three this year between the two teams.
How to Watch Magic at Celtics
Who: Orlando Magic (23-19, 5th in East) at Boston Celtics (28-12, 2nd in East)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Friday, January 17, 7 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
TV: ESPN, FanDuel Sports Network Florida, NBCS Boston
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: Milwaukee -6
Last Meeting: Orlando 108, Boston 104 on 12/23/24
Notes
- Orlando has won five of the last eight contests between it and Boston, but the Celtics have won 20 of the last 28 matchups.
- The Celtics have beaten the Magic in 20 of the last 25 games in Boston.
- In the first meeting between these two teams, Orlando overcame a 15-point deficit to defeat Boston in the Kia Center.
- Magic players have missed 124 games due to injury or illness this season. Injury Report
Active Leading Scorers
Orlando Magic
- Paolo Banchero: 27.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 49.3 FG%, 38.8 3PT%
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 9.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 41.6 FG%, 31.8 3PT%
- Anthony Black: 8.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 40.7 FG%, 24.7 3PT%
- Tristan da Silva: 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 41.3 FG%, 30.9 3PT%
Boston Celtics
- Jayson Tatum: 27.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 45.9 FG%, 35.9 3PT%
- Jaylen Brown: 23.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 45.4 FG%, 32.2 3PT%
- Kristaps Porzingis: 18.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 45.5 FG%, 37.0 3PT%
- Derrick White: 16.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 43.9 FG%, 37.4 3PT%
- Payton Pritchard: 14.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 46.7 FG%, 41.5 3PT%
- Jrue Holiday: 11.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 45.1 FG%, 33.7 3PT%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 126-162 in the regular season all-time. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics: Mazzulla, 36 years old, mans the sidelines for his third season as the Celtics' coach this year. In each of his first two seasons, Boston finished atop the Eastern Conference. They hoisted the Larry O'Brien trophy a historic 18th time this past June after his team cruised through the playoffs in just 19 games (16-3). Prior to taking over as head coach, the former West Virginia Mountaineer was an assistant on the Celtics bench for three seasons. He's regarded as one of the brightest, young polarizing minds in the game. today
