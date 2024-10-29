Paolo Banchero Scores 50, Orlando Magic Rally to Beat Indiana Pacers
ORLANDO – The first half of Monday night's Indiana Pacers-Orlando Magic games was the Paolo Banchero show.
The Magic led 71-59, with Banchero doing a lot of everything: 37 points (tying a club record), plus seven rebounds and six assists. The NBA world was abuzz.
Then the Pacers upended the narrative in the third quarter, outscoring the Magic 39-22 and taking a five-point lead. Orlando was on the brink of squandering an all-time performance by its 21-year-old star.
But the Magic rediscovered their defensive identity down the stretch, holding Indiana to three points in the final four minutes, and got big shots from Banchero, Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black to secure their third victory in four starts: Magic 119, Pacers 115.
"This entire group, it was just grit," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. "Guys went down, the next man stepped up. No matter what it was, these guys found a way to step in, step up. That's why you're proud of a group that understands the importance of these moments and these possessions."
"One of our staples is grit," said Jalen Suggs, whose 25 points and six three-pointers complemented Banchero's dominance. "It's what the 'G' stands for in Magic."
But attention must be paid to Banchero's historic night. At 21 years and 351 days old, he became the 2nd-youngest player (LeBron James, 20 years-80 days in 2005) in NBA history with 50+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ assists in a game. And the Magic needed every single point. As a plus, Banchero added 13 rebounds and nine assists. It's plausible to think that he left a few more points at the foul line, too; he missed seven free throws.
"I just wanted to come in with an aggressive mindset and I wanted to start getting to the rim to start the game," Banchero said. "It just felt good. I was playing confident. Honestly, I didn't even know how much I had in the first half. I was just out there hooping."
"It was one of those games when you're watching and coaching, but you're sitting there just enjoying his process and watching a great player perform," Mosley said. "He was an artist out there."
But just as important as his offense were his contributions on defense. When Franz Wagner left after 11 minutes due to illness, Indiana's Pascal Siakam became Banchero's assignment.
In the fourth quarter, when Orlando's defense went into lockdown, Siakam made just two of seven shots. The Magic held the Pacers to 17 points in the final 12 minutes — just enough runway for the home team to claw back ahead and stay there as the Kia Center crowd roared in approval.
Then, with the game tied at 115, Anthony Black found the ball swinging to him in the corner, and he calmly drilled what was eventually the game-winning three. He scored eight crucial points for the Magic, but none were bigger than those three points. Wendell Carter Jr. posted an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double, and Moritz Wagner had 14 points off the Magic's bench.
"I think it just shows us taking another step forward," Black said. "We're a young team ... so it could be easy to just crumble in those types of situations."
Last season, the Magic won 21 of 35 "clutch" games — which the NBA defines as any game within five points with under five minutes to go in regulation). Monday night's thriller makes Orlando 1-0 in the clutch this year.
Up Next
The Magic set off on a five-game road trip, which begins Wednesday, Oct. 30 vs. the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.
