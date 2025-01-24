Full 2025 All-Star Fan, Player and Media Voting Breakdown for Orlando Magic Players
ORLANDO, Fla. – Shortly after the starters for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game were announced Thursday night on TNT, the NBA released the full fan, player and media voting results for every player who received voting consideration for this year's festivities.
While no Orlando Magic players were voted into the All-Star starter pool as locks, coaches vote on the seven reserves who will comprise the rest of the representatives for each conference.
Despite only playing in 12 games this season, Paolo Banchero finished with 1,412,643 total votes, placing him fourth among all East frontcourt players in fan voting. He was a first-time All-Star in 2023-24 – his second NBA season.
Franz Wagner finished seventh in the fan vote, recording 576,987 votes.
Each player’s score was weighted based on 50% for the fan vote, 25% for the players vote and 25% for the media vote. The formula to determine a player’s score is (Fan Rank * 2 + Player Rank + Media Rank)/4.
Below is a breakdown of the returns for every single Magic player who received any consideration from fans or players (no Magic players received any votes from members of the media this year):
(Ranking in parenthesis represents standing for guards or frontcourt)
Player
# of Fan Votes
# of Player Votes
Weighted Score
Paolo Banchero
1,412,643 (4th)
46 (5th)
4.50
Franz Wagner
576,987 (7th)
22 (11th)
7.50
Jalen Suggs
60,804 (21st)
3 (26th)
19.00
Cole Anthony
14,076 (37th)
2 (32nd)
28.50
Anthony Black
10,790 (42nd)
2 (32nd)
31.00
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
11,234 (40th)
1 (43rd)
32.75
Goga Bitadze
20,988 (47th)
3 (42nd)
35.25
Moe Wagner
37,379 (31st)
1 (77th)
36.00
Tristan da Silva
12,622 (53rd)
2 (56th)
41.75
Mac McClung
4,630 (50th)
0
44.50
Wendell Carter Jr.
7,582 (59th)
1 (77th)
50.00
Jonathan Isaac
4,268 (75th)
2 (56th)
52.75
Cory Joseph
1,181 (84th)
0
61.50
Trevelin Queen
659 (107th)
1 (43rd)
66.25
Jett Howard
711 (106th)
0
72.50
Gary Harris
647 (108th)
0
73.50
Caleb Houstan
606 (133rd)
0
91.50
All-Star reserves will be announced on TNT on January 30.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
