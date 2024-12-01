How to Watch Orlando Magic at Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, December 1
BROOKLYN, N.Y. – The Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets are set to meet again on Sunday, not yet 48 hours removed from Friday night's contest. Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET inside the Barclays Center.
In NBA Cup Group Play action Friday, the Magic handily dispatched the Nets by 23 points, improving to 3-0 in group play. It was also Orlando's second win over Brooklyn this season and the team's 11th win in its last 12 games.
Orlando comes into Sunday sitting at 14-7, residing third in the East. Brooklyn is 9-11 through the first 20 games of the Jordi-Fernandez era.
How to Watch Magic at Nets
Who: Orlando Magic (14-7) at Brooklyn Nets (9-11)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Sunday, December 1, 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, YES Network, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: Orlando -9
Last Meeting: Orlando 123, Brooklyn 100 on 11/29/24
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 23.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 47.4 FG%, 35.4 3PT%
- Jalen Suggs: 15.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 41.8 FG%, 32.1 3PT%
- Moe Wagner: 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 55.2 FG%, 33.0 3PT%
Brooklyn Nets
- Dennis Schroder: 18.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 45.0 FG%, 41.7 3PT%
- Cam Johnson: 17.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 48.8 FG%, 42.3 3PT%
- Jalen Wilson: 9.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 45.2 FG%, 34.8 3PT%
MORE: Magic-Nets Injury Report – who's in, who's out for Orlando and Brooklyn Sunday afternoon?
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach Wednesday night, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 117-150 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Jordi Fernandez, Brooklyn Nets: Fernandez is in his first season as an NBA head coach. After the Nets' season-opening loss on Wednesday, he's 9-11 all-time. Prior to taking control on the Nets' sideline, he was an assistant with Sacramento and Denver. He was the head coach of the Canton Charge after serving as an assistant, and also a development coach with Cleveland. He served as the head coach for Team Canada during this summer's Olympics.
