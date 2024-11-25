How to Watch Orlando Magic at Charlotte Hornets on Monday, November 25
The Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets are set to do battle Monday night in a battle of two Southeast division foes. Tipoff is 7 p.m. ET from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.
Winners in eight of their last nine contests, the Magic's 111-100 win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday was low-stress. Orlando comes in at 11-7 this season, holding the third seed in the East.
Charlotte got a 50-point performance from LaMelo Ball in its last contest, but it wasn't enough to take victory from the Milwaukee Bucks, falling 125-119. They sit at 6-10 this season.
How to Watch Magic at Hornets
Who: Orlando Magic (11-7) vs. Charlotte Hornets (6-10)
What: NBA regular season game
When: Monday, November 25, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: Orlando -2
Last Meeting: Orlando 114, Charlotte 89 on 11/12/24
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 23.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 47.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT%
- Jalen Suggs: 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 40.7 FG%, 31.1 3PT%
- Moritz Wagner: 12.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 54.3 FG%, 32.7 3PT%
Charlotte Hornets
- LaMelo Ball: 30.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 43.0 FG%, 35.6 3PT%
- Brandon Miller: 19.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 42.1 FG%, 37.8 3PT%
MORE: Magic-Hornets Injury Report – Who's in, who's out for Orlando and Charlotte Monday night?
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 108-149 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Charles Lee, Charlotte Hornets: Lee is a first-time head coach, taking over the job of manning the Hornets sideline in May. Previous to becoming a head coach, he was an assistant with Atlanta, Milwaukee and Boston. Before getting into coaching, he was a player at Bucknell and was the Patriot League's Player of the Year in 2006. After school, his professional playing career included stops in Israel, Belgium and Germany.
