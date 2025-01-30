How to Watch Orlando Magic at Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, January 30
The Orlando Magic and Portland Trail Blazers wrap up their two-game season series on Thursday night. Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET from the Moda Center in Portland.
Orlando dropped the first contest between these two teams by 22 points at home on January 23. The Magic have lost 12 of their last 17 games and enter Thursday's tilt at 24-24.
Portland is 18-29 and firmly sat 13th in the West. They've spilt their last 10 games – five wins, five losses – and are looking to sweep the visiting Magic in their home building.
How to Watch Magic at Trail Blazers
Who: Orlando Magic (24-24, 6th in East) at Portland Trail Blazers (18-29, 13th in West)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Thursday, January 30, 10 p.m. ET
Where: Moda Center, Portland Oregon
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, RipCity TV Network, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: Orlando -5
Last Meeting: Portland 101, Orlando 79 on 1/23/25
Injury Report
Who's in, who's out for Orlando and Portland Thursday night?
Game Notes
- Orlando has won four of the last six meetings with Portland, but the Magic lost 10 straight to the Blazers before snapping the losing streak on Feb. 8, 2022.
- Assistant coach Dale Osbourne spent nine seasons with Portland (2012-2021)
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 24.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 46.2 FG%, 31.7 3PT%
- Paolo Banchero: 23.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 43.8 FG%, 34.6 3PT%
- Jalen Suggs (questionable): 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 41.0 FG%, 31.4 3PT%
- Goga Bitadze: 9.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 62.5 FG%
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 9.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 41.5 FG%, 31.4 3PT%
- Anthony Black: 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 41.1 FG%, 26.9 3PT%
Portland Trail Blazers
- Anfernee Simons: 18.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 42.6 FG%, 37.2 3PT%
- Shaedon Sharpe: 17.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 44.3 FG%, 31.4 3PT%,
- Deni Avdija: 14.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 46.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT%
- Jerami Grant (questionable): 14.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 38.1 FG%, 38.2 3PT%
- Deandre Ayton: 14.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 56.4 FG%, 19.4 3PT%
- Scoot Henderson: 12.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 43.1 FG%, 35.7 3PT%
- Toumani Camara: 10.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 43.8 FG%, 34.9 3PT%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 127-167 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Chauncey Billups, Portland Trail Blazers: Billups is in his fourth season as the coach of Portland, in which Portland is 99-194 during his tenure. Prior to that, he spent one season as an assistant with the Clippers – the first spot he landed as a coach after a Hall of Fame playing career in the NBA. The 48-year-old was a five-time All-Star, 2004 NBA Champ and Finals MVP, three-time All-NBA performer while playing for seven teams in his career.
