Magic-Blazers Injury Report: Who's Playing, Who's Out on Thursday?
The Orlando Magic and Portland Trail Blazers wrap up their two-game season series on Thursday night. Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET from the Moda Center in Portland.
Orlando dropped the first contest between these two teams by 22 points at home on January 23. The Magic have lost 12 of their last 17 games and enter Thursday's tilt at 24-24.
Portland is 18-29 and firmly sat 13th in the West. They've spilt their last 10 games – five wins, five losses – and are looking to sweep the visiting Magic in their home building.\
Before the matchup, here's the latest on player health, status and injuries.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs: Questionable (left quad contusion)
- Gary Harris: Probable (left hamstring strain)
- Mac McClung: Out (G League)
- Moe Wagner: Out (torn left ACL)
Suggs missed the Magic's Monday night loss at Miami with a left quad contusion, then did not practice with the team on Wednesday before traveling out West. He sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of Orlando's Jan. 25 win over Detroit, which was his first game back from a 10-game absence due to a low back strain.
Harris is probable to return after missing the last 13 games because of a nagging left hamstring strain. He's missed 26 of the last 29 games with the same injury. At Wednesday's practice, Harris "was able to go through a little bit of practice and contact," coach Jamahl Mosley said.
Moe Wagner is three weeks removed from successful surgery to repair his torn left ACL, which occurred December 21 vs. Miami. His season is over.
Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Not yet submitted.
Matisse Thybulle missed Portland's Tuesday night game vs. Milwaukee with a right ankle sprain.
Deandre Ayton was available for the first time in three games vs. the Bucks as he deals with a left knee sprain.
Rayan Rupert was available from his G League assignment.
