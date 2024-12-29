How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets Sunday, December 29
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets each close out their 2024 slates with one final matchup on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. from the Kia Center.
Orlando, 19-14, enters having lost two straight contests to Miami and New York.
Brooklyn, 12-19, has lost three of its last four games.
The Magic own a 2-0 series lead over the Nets this season.
How to Watch Magic vs. Nets
Who: Orlando Magic (19-14) vs. Brooklyn Nets (12-19)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Sunday, December 29, 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, YES Network, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: Orlando -5
Last Meeting: Orlando 100, Brooklyn 92 on 12/1/24
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Jalen Suggs: 16.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 41.2 FG%, 31.1 3PT%
- Goga Bitadze: 9.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 64.8 FG%
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 8.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 40.1 FG%, 29.7 3PT%
- Anthony Black: 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 41.2 FG%, 26.6 3PT%
- Tristan da Silva: 8.4 points, 3.65 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 42.4 FG%, 33.0 3PT%
Brooklyn Nets
- Cam Thomas: 24.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists
- Cam Johnson: 19.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists
- Dorian Finney-Smith: 10.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 122-157 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Jordi Fernandez, Brooklyn Nets: Fernandez is in his first season as an NBA head coach. After the Nets' season-opening loss on Wednesday, he's 12-19 all-time. Prior to taking control on the Nets' sideline, he was an assistant with Sacramento and Denver. He was the head coach of the Canton Charge after serving as an assistant, and also a development coach with Cleveland. He served as the head coach for Team Canada during this summer's Olympics.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC-NETS INJURY REPORT: Who's in, who's out for Orlando and Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon? CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S SCHEDULE ONE OF NBA'S MOST FAVORABLE: As key pieces inch closer to a return, Orlando's regular season slate will offer them a bit of a break (on paper.) CLICK HERE
- PAOLO, NOW 'HEALED,' GETTING CLOSER TO RETURN: After his torn right oblique has now fully healed, the Magic star is hoping to return back to the court with Orlando soon. CLICK HERE
- MOE 'OVERWHELMED' BY LOVE FROM MAGIC AFTER ACL TEAR: Many of the Orlando Magic have said they're dedicating the rest of this season to Moe Wagner, who suffered an ACL tear in his left knee on Saturday. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC, MOE SEARCH FOR POSITIVES AFTER ACL TEAR: After a season-ending ACL tear, the Magic center is "trying [his] best to stay very positive" as he adjusts to a new reality. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC FAST-TRACK da SILVA'S PROCESS: Reflecting on the first third of his rookie season, Tristan da Silva is thankful for the opportunity and trust to "figure it out on the fly." CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.