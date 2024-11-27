How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, November 27
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls have a Thanksgiving appetizer to tend to Wednesday night, meeting up for the second time this season. Tipoff from the Kia Center is at 7 p.m ET.
Orlando enters a winner of nine of its last 10 contests, most recently emerging victorious Monday night in Charlotte. Franz Wagner scored 21 points and the Magic reserves added 53 points in a 95-84 victory, improving the East's three-seed to 12-7 this year.
Chicago comes in on the second night of a back-to-back. Tuesday, the Bulls took care of the 2-14 Washington Wizards in a 127-108 victory during NBA Cup group play as seven scorers reached double figures.
How to Watch Magic vs. Bulls
Who: Orlando Magic (12-7) vs. Chicago Bulls (8-11)
What: NBA regular season game
When: Wednesday, November 27, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, Chicago Sports Network, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: Orlando -10
Last Meeting: Chicago 102, Orlando 99 on 10/30/24
Leading Scorers
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 23.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 47.4 FG%, 35.6 3PT%
- Jalen Suggs: 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 40.7 FG%, 31.1 3PT%
- Moritz Wagner: 13.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 55.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT%
Chicago Bulls
- Zach LaVine: 22.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 52.1 FG%, 44.0 3PT%
- Nikola Vucevic: 20.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 58.0 FG%, 46.3 3PT%
- Coby White: 19.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 44.2 FG%, 38.4 3PT%
- Josh Giddey: 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 43.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT%
- Ayo Dosunmu: 11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 45.9 FG%, 28.2 3PT%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 115-150 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Billy Donovan, Chicago Bulls: Donovan is in his 10th NBA season as a head coach and his fifth in charge of the Bulls. Prior to his arrival in Chicago, Donovan was the coach of Oklahoma City for five seasons as well. Prior to the NBA, he was a famed college coach – leading both Marshall and Florida for a combined 21 years, winning back-to-back national titles in the mid-2000s. Prior to his coaching days, Donovan was a standout at Providence College, where he averaged 20.6 points a game over four years.
