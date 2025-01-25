How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons on Saturday, January 25
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons square off for the third and final time this regular season on Saturday night in the Kia Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET in the Kia Center.
Orlando, 23-23, and Detroit, 23-21, have split the season series 1-1 this year.
The Magic have five straight games, all by at least 13 points, and 11 of their last 15 games. The Pistons, winners of seven of their last 10, sit a single spot above Saturday's hosts in the Eastern Conference standings.
How to Watch Magic vs. Pistons
Who: Orlando Magic (23-23, 7th in East) vs. Detroit Pistons (23-21, 6th in East)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Saturday, January 25, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FDSN Detroit, NBA League Pass
Radio: 104.5 The Beat, Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: Orlando -3
Last Meeting: Detroit 105, Orlando 96 on 1/1/25
Injury Report
Orlando-Detroit Injury Report – who's playing and who isn't Saturday night?
Game Notes
- Orlando has won 17 of the last 29 games versus Detroit
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was selected No. 8 overall in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Pistons and played 314 regular season games for them in four seasons.
- Cory Joseph played 146 regular season games with the Pistons between 2021-23.
- Jeff Weltman, president of basketball options, spent the 2007-08 season with the Pistons as director of basketball administration.
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 24.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 46.5 FG%, 31.5 3PT%
- Paolo Banchero: 23.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 44.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT%
- Jalen Suggs (questionable): 16.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 41.0 FG%, 31.2 3PT%
- Goga Bitadze (questionable): 9.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 61.9 FG%
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 9.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 41.9 FG%, 31.5 3PT%
- Anthony Black: 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 40.8 FG%, 25.3 3PT%
Detroit Pistons
- Cade Cunningham: 24.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 45.7 FG%, 37.1 3PT%
- Malik Beasley: 16.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 42.6 FG%, 40.9 3PT%
- Tobias Harris: 13.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 44.8 FG%, 35.3 3PT%
- Tim Hardaway Jr.: 11.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 42.1 FG%, 37.9 3PT%
- Jalen Duren: 10.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 70.8 FG%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 126-166 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit Pistons: Bickerstaff is in his first season as the Pistons head coach after being let go by the Cavaliers at the end of the 2023-24 season. He got four full seasons with the Cavaliers and led Cleveland to two consecutive playoff appearances in his final two. He also had part of a fifth season after taking over as interim coach during the 2019-2020 season. Throughout his coaching career, he's been a head coach in Houston and Memphis, as well as an assistant in Cleveland, Memphis, Houston, Minnesota and Charlotte. He;s won 262 games as a head coach in the NBA.
