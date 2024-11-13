How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, November 13
ORLANDO, Fla. – For already the third time this season, the Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers square off on Wednesday night. Tipoff between the two now-very familiar rivals is set for 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center.
It's the second leg of a back-to-back for the Magic, who have won all three games on this five-game homestand so far by 25+ points. Following Orlando's 114-89 win over Charlotte on Tuesday, it's the second time in franchise history that the team has won three consecutive games by at least that margin (Dec. 3-7, 2001).
Indiana hasn't been in action since Sunday evening, when the Pacers bested the New York Knicks inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse 132-121. Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin combined for 73 points in the rematch of last year's Eastern Conference semifinals.
How to Watch Magic vs. Pacers
Who: Orlando Magic (56-6) vs. Indiana Pacers (5-5)
What: Regular season game
When: Wednesday, November 13, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Magic Audio Network
Point Spread: Indiana -1
Last Meeting: Indiana 118, Orlando 111 on 11/6/24
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 20.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 48.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT%
- Jalen Suggs: 15.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 44.2 FG%, 34.2 3PT%
- Moritz Wagner: 12.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 53.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT%
Indiana Pacers
- Pascal Siakam: 20.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 54.4 FG%, 44.7 3PT%
- Bennedict Mathurin: 19.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 55.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT%
- Myles Turner: 17.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 46.6 FG%, 40.8 3PT%
- Tyrese Haliburton: 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 40.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 109-149 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Rick Carlisle, Indiana Pacers:Carlisle is in his 23rd season manning NBA sidelines as a head coach and his eighth with the Indiana Pacers – the fourth of this second stint. Prior to being the man in charge in Indianapolis, Carlisle spent 13 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, including the 2010-11 title year. Before Dallas, he spent four more seasons with the Pacers and two with the Detroit Pistons. Before being a head coach, he was an assistant with the Pacers, Portland Trailblazers and New Jersey Nets. Carlisle is alone in 11th in all-time wins as an NBA head coach (948).
