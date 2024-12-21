How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat on Saturday, December 21
ORLANDO, Fla. – This season's second matchup between the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat comes Saturday night from downtown Orlando. Tipoff is 7 p.m. ET between the in-state, Southeast division foes from the Kia Center.
The Magic won the opening night contest between these two teams 116-97 in the Kaseya Center, spoiling Pat Riley's court-naming ceremony nearly two months ago. Now, they'll meet twice in a week as Orlando closes 2024 with a seven-game homestand.
The Magic's Thursday night loss to the West-leading Oklahoma City Thunder was Orlando's third straight, knocking them to 17-12. They sit fourth in the East, while Miami entered Friday night's contest against the same OKC team sitting sixth in the conference at 13-11.
How to Watch Magic vs. Heat
Who: Orlando Magic (17-12) vs. Miami Heat (13-11)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Saturday, December 21, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: Orlando -2
Last Meeting: Orlando 116, Miami 97 on 10/23/2024
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Jalen Suggs: 16.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 40.5 FG%, 31.0 3PT%
- Moe Wagner: 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 56.2 FG%, 36.0 3PT%
- Goga Bitadze: 9.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 63.4 FG%
Miami Heat
- Tyler Herro: 24.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 47.6 FG%, 41.3 3PT%
- Jimmy Butler: 19.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 55.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT%
- Bam Adebayo: 16.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 44.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT%
- Terry Rozier: 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 39.8 FG%, 35.0 3PT%
- Duncan Robinson: 11.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 42.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 119-155 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat: Spoelstra is a Heat-lifer, starting as a video coordinator in 1995 and working his way up the ladder to head coach ahead of the 2008-2009 season. Since then, he's been rightfully heralded as one of the best coaches in the NBA. He's lead the Heat to the Finals six times in his time on the Mimia sidelines, winning two titles in 2011-12 and 2012-13. In 2022, he was named as one of the 15 greatest coaches in NBA history.
