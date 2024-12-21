Magic-Heat Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out for Saturday Night?
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic and Miami Heat square off for the second time of this season on Saturday night. Tipoff is 7 p.m. ET between the Floridian and Southeast division foes from the Kia Center.
This meeting opened the regular season for each team, a contest the Magic won 116-97 in the Kaseya Center on Oct. 23. They'll again play later during Orlando's current seven-game homestand which closes the calendar year.
The Magic's Thursday night loss to OKC was the third consecutive dropped result for Orlando, knocking them to 17-12 as they sit fourth in the East. Miami entered Friday night's contest with the Thunder sitting sixth in the East at 13-11 so far this year.
Here's the latest on player health and status for each team ahead of Saturday night's clash.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Franz Wagner: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Gary Harris: Questionable (left hamstring strain)
- Jalen Suggs: Probable (right ankle sprain)
Banchero will miss his 25th game this season, and Wagner his fifth, due to torn right obliques.
Harris has missed 10 consecutive games with a left hamstring strain suffered Nov. 25 at Charlotte. He told reporters at Thursday's shootaround that he was "getting close" to his return.
Suggs is listed as probable after suffering ankle injuries that forced him to leave the matchup vs. OKC. The Magic guard left the game, returned for four minutes, then again exited for good Thursday.
Miami Heat Injury Report
- Not yet submitted.
Because the Heat hosted the Thunder on Friday night, they have until 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon to report their injuries, per NBA policy.
