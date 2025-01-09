How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, January 9
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic are set to square off with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the first time this season on Thursday evening. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from the Kia Center in downtown Orlando.
The Magic enter the tilt fourth in the contest, having won 22 of their 38 games – on pace for a better overall mark by a game from last season's playoff campaign. That's despite Orlando being without its top players for a large portion of the season, but the return of All-Star Paolo Banchero looms. He's questionable to return vs. the Timberwolves after missing the last 33 games because of a torn right oblique and return to competition reconditioning.
Minnesota, a Western Conference finalist last season, treks into Thursday's battle toting a 19-7 record, placing them eighth in the conference standings. They've won their previous two games heading into this one.
How to Watch Magic vs. Timberwolves
Who: Orlando Magic (22-16) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (19-17)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Thursday, January 9, 2025, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FDSN North, NBA TV, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: Minnesota -4.5
Last Meeting: Orlando 108, Minnesota 106 on 2/2/24
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Paolo Banchero (questionable): 29.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 49.5 FG%, 34.4 3PT%
- Goga Bitadze: 9.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 62.2 FG%
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 9.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 41.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT%
- Tristan da Silva: 8.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 42.3 FG%, 32.8 3PT%
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Anthony Edwards: 25.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 44.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT%
- Julius Randle: 19.5 points 6.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 47.5 FG%, 35.8 3PT%
- Naz Reid: 12.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 46.0 FG%, 35.0 3PT%
- Rudy Gobert: 10.0 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 62.1 FG%
- Donte DiVincenzo: 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 38.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 125-159 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Chris Finch, Minnesota Timberwolves: Finch is in his fifth season, but his fourth full one, as a head coach – all of them coming with the Timberwolves. Before taking over the Minnesota sideline, he spent one season as an assistant in Toronto and had stints in New Orleans, Denver and Houston during his time on NBA benches. His final season in New Orleans, he was the associate head coach. He finished third in Coach of the Year voting after last season, trailing Mosley and OKC's Mark Daigenault.
