How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards on Sunday, November 10
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic host the Washington Wizards on Sunday evening inside the Kia Center. The matchup, the second of a five-game homestand for the host Magic, is set to tipoff at 6 p.m. ET.
Orlando is on the heels of snapping a five-game losing streak that ensued over the team's recent road trip, breaking out in a big way with a 27-point clobbering of the injury-riddled New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Franz Wagner's 27 points led the way for a team looking to get back on track with its play while missing Paolo Banchero due to a torn right oblique.
The Wizards come to town sitting at 2-5 this year, looking to shake off a 24-point loss at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies. This contest with the Magic is their second of a five-game road trip that carries them into the latter third of November.
How to Watch Magic vs. Wizards
Who: Orlando Magic (4-6) vs. Washington Wizards (2-5)
When: Sunday, November 10, 6 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Magic Audio Network
Point Spread: Orlando -9
Last Meeting: Orlando 119, New Orleans 109 on 3/6/24
Leading Scorers
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 19.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 47.4 FG%, 35.4 3PT%
- Jalen Suggs: 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 44.8 FG%, 33.8 3PT%
- Moritz Wagner: 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 53.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT%
Washington Wizards
- Jordan Poole: 20.7 points, 1.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 43.1 FG%, 45.6 3PT%
- Bilal Coulibaly: 16.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 53.9 FG%, 39.3 3PT%
- Jonas Valaciunas: 13.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 57.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT%
- Corey Kispert: 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 38.2 FG%, 26.2 3PT%
- Bub Carrington: 10.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 42.4 FG%, 32.0 3PT%
MORE: Magic-Wizards Injury Report – who's in, who's out for Orlando and Washington Sunday evening
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 107-149 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Brian Keefe, Washington Wizards: Keefe took over control of the Wizards in January 2024, and is in his first full season as the leading man on the Washington sideline. It is his first head coaching position in the NBA. Prior to taking the job, he was twice an assistant on staff with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and once each with the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks. He rose from the ranks as a video coordinator with the San Antonio Spurs in the mid-2000s before working his way up the bench. A former collegiate player at UC Irvine and UNLV, Keefe also spent five seasons as a coach in the college ranks with Bryant Universtiy and the University of South Florida.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC-WIZARDS INJURY REPORT: The latest on player health and status heading into Sunday's contest between the Magic and Wizards. CLICK HERE
- FRANZ STEPPING UP IN PAOLO'S ABSENCE: The Magic are adjusting to life without their No. 1 option. In his place, Franz Wagner is stepping up to help fill the void. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC-PELICANS RECAP: Back home on Friday night, Orlando found its footing and ran past visiting New Orleans to snap a five-game losing streak with a 27-point victory. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S NEEDED HOMESTAND: Orlando has a five-game stretch of opportunities to take advantage of at the Kia Center, where they'll need to rectify their shooting woes and change their fortune. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.