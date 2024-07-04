Magic Breaking News: Former G League MVP Trevelin Queen Re-Signs Contract In Orlando
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic have officially signed the team’s first two-way player with former G League MVP Trevelin Queen agreeing to terms on a new contract, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.
Queen is a former G League MVP who split his time between Osceola and Orlando last season, proving himself to be a valuable member of both teams.
Playing in the G League, Queen averaged roughly 22 points, seven rebounds, and six assists per game. The 27-year-old has four years of experience in the G League and embraced a leadership role last season.
During Queen’s 19 games with the Magic affiliate, he helped rookie first-round pick Jett Howard get accustomed to the speed of the NBA and allowed Mac McClung to shine en route to a G League MVP trophy while the team would earn the No. 1 seed in the G League’s Eastern Conference.
When Franz Wagner was out with a sprained ankle during the regular season, Queen was called up to the NBA roster and played in 14 games, averaging around 12 minutes in a reserve role.
Given his former G League MVP status and willingness to embrace whatever role he’s needed in on either team, Queen is considered one of the best basketball players not to be on a standard NBA contract, and signing him could continue to benefit this young Magic team.
Queen was a restricted free agent after Orlando made him a qualifying offer before free agency began. Following this move, the team has one standard contract spot remaining on its roster and two remaining spots for two-way players.
