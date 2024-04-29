Magic Reveal Plan for Game 5 vs. Cavaliers
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are hoping to do something they haven't done yet in their series against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday: win on the road.
As the lower seed in the series, the Magic have to win at least one game in Cleveland in order to advance, and their best chance may come in Game 5 with momentum on their side after two blowout victories in Orlando.
However, playing on the road is a different beast, but the Magic want to make the job as simple as possible.
"I think you just got to stick together as a group," Paolo Banchero said. "Just hitting on all cylinders in terms of communication and being on the same page and just go out there have fun. I think the first two games we have a lot a lot of nerves and turned over a lot and missed a lot of shots. So just go out there with a lot of confidence and have fun."
The Magic have played extremely well together as a team throughout the season, and their continuity with each other has gotten them this far. Now, they need to rely on it and go one step further in order to win the series by grabbing a game in Cleveland.
"We've proven that we can win on the road," coach Jamahl Mosley said. "And so knowing that you have to take care of the small details is so important. That's why we keep hitting home on the value of the possessions, getting off to a great start, [and] being able to generate that within our team versus trying to generate it with through the crowd and then focusing on what we're doing and focusing on our details more than anything."
By running their own race, the Magic place emphasis on what they can control versus what they can't, and that will be what they live and die on.
