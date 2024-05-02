Cavaliers vs. Magic Game 6 Time Announced
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic now know when they'll play the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 6 on Friday.
After the Boston Celtics' dominant 118-84 win over the Miami Heat in Game 5 to clinch the series, the Magic will play the Cavs at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at the Kia Center. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.
The winner of the series will play Boston in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
The Cavs currently lead the series 3-2 after their 104-103 win at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Tuesday. The teams traded blows throughout the second half and Orlando led 98-97 with just over two minutes left in the game before a pair of Evan Mobley dunks and Donovan Mitchell free throw gave Cleveland the lead for good.
The Magic had a chance to tie the game or take the lead with Cleveland up 102-100 with just over 30 seconds to play. After a Mitchell missed basket, Franz Wagner drove to the basket but was blocked by Mobley. Mitchell made a pair of free throws with 3,2 seconds left to ice the game.
Paolo Banchero scored 39 points, making him the third-youngest player to have multiple 30-point games in a series, only trailing Anthony Edwards and LeBron James.
The home team has won every game thus far, and if Orlando is going to force a series-deciding Game 7, it'll have to continue that trend. With their success at home and Game 6 being do-or-die for the Magic, coach Jamahl Mosley said his team knows what it'll take for them to force a Game 7.
"I think the same thing you saw when we were trying to get into the playoffs," Mosley said. "Guys understand exactly the magnitude of the games, how we have to fight, how we have to make sure we take care of home, that we deliver the first blow and that we don't put ourselves down 10 to start the game."
