The Magic Insider

How to Watch Magic vs. Cavaliers Playoffs Game 1

The Orlando Magic visits the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first game of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Here's everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (1) looks to pass in the
Feb 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (1) looks to pass in the / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic begin their playoff journey on Saturday as they take on the No. 4 seed Cleveland Cavaliers at RocketMortgage Fieldhouse.

The Magic and Cavs split the season series 2-2, with each team grabbing a win at home and on the road.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's Game 1:

Magic vs. Cavaliers Broadcast Information

  • Date: Saturday, April 20
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, Bally Sports Florida
  • Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Betting OddsCheck out SI Sportsbook

Magic vs. Cavaliers Injury Report

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic are fully healthy going into Game 1.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Dean Wade (neck) is unlikely to play in Game 1.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Projected Starting Lineups

Orlando Magic

  • PG Jalen Suggs
  • SG Gary Harris
  • SF Franz Wagner
  • PF Paolo Banchero
  • C Wendell Carter Jr.

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • PG Darius Garland
  • SG Donovan Mitchell
  • SF Max Strus
  • PF Evan Mobley
  • C Jarrett Allen

Related stories on Orlando Magic

  • MOSE'S PLAN: Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley will make his playoff debut, along with a number of his young players on Saturday. CLICK HERE
  • PAOLO LOOKING FORWARD TO PLAYOFFS: Orlando Magic All-Star Paolo Banchero led his team to the playoffs in just his second season after being the No. 1 overall pick. CLICK HERE
  • INGLES IS IMPORTANT: Orlando Magic guard Joe Ingles is the most experienced player when it comes to the postseason. That makes him important towards the team's success in the upcoming series. CLICK HERE
Published |Modified
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.