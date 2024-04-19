How to Watch Magic vs. Cavaliers Playoffs Game 1
The Orlando Magic visits the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first game of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Here's everything you need to know.
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic begin their playoff journey on Saturday as they take on the No. 4 seed Cleveland Cavaliers at RocketMortgage Fieldhouse.
The Magic and Cavs split the season series 2-2, with each team grabbing a win at home and on the road.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's Game 1:
Magic vs. Cavaliers Broadcast Information
- Date: Saturday, April 20
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Magic vs. Cavaliers Injury Report
Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic are fully healthy going into Game 1.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Dean Wade (neck) is unlikely to play in Game 1.
Magic vs. Cavaliers Projected Starting Lineups
Orlando Magic
- PG Jalen Suggs
- SG Gary Harris
- SF Franz Wagner
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Wendell Carter Jr.
Cleveland Cavaliers
- PG Darius Garland
- SG Donovan Mitchell
- SF Max Strus
- PF Evan Mobley
- C Jarrett Allen
