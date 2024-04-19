NBA Playoffs Schedule: Magic vs. Cavaliers
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are playing in their first playoff series in four years as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
It's the first time the two teams have met in the playoffs since 2009 when the Magic beat the Cavs to advance to the NBA Finals for the second time in franchise history. But now, they meet in the first round as each team looks to get past the first round for the first time in their current iteration's era.
Here's a look at the games, times and networks for the series:
Game 1 - Saturday, April 20, 1 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Florida/ESPN
Game 2 - Monday, April 22, 7 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Florida/NBA TV
Game 3 - Thursday, April 25, 7 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Florida/NBA TV
Game 4 - Saturday, April 27, 1 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Florida/TNT
Game 5* - Tuesday, April 30, TBA, Bally Sports Florida/TBA
Game 6* - Friday, May 3, TBA, Bally Sports Florida/TBA
Game 7* - Sunday, May 5, TBA, Bally Sports Florida/TBA
*if necessary
Related stories on Orlando Magic
- MOSE'S PLAN: Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley will make his playoff debut, along with a number of his young players on Saturday. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO LOOKING FORWARD TO PLAYOFFS: Orlando Magic All-Star Paolo Banchero led his team to the playoffs in just his second season after being the No. 1 overall pick. CLICK HERE
- HOW TO WATCH GAME 1: The Orlando Magic face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 on Saturday. Here's what you need to know. CLICK HERE