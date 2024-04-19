The Magic Insider

NBA Playoffs Schedule: Magic vs. Cavaliers

The Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are playing in their first playoff series in four years as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It's the first time the two teams have met in the playoffs since 2009 when the Magic beat the Cavs to advance to the NBA Finals for the second time in franchise history. But now, they meet in the first round as each team looks to get past the first round for the first time in their current iteration's era.

Here's a look at the games, times and networks for the series:

Game 1 - Saturday, April 20, 1 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Florida/ESPN

Game 2 - Monday, April 22, 7 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Florida/NBA TV

Game 3 - Thursday, April 25, 7 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Florida/NBA TV

Game 4 - Saturday, April 27, 1 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Florida/TNT

Game 5* - Tuesday, April 30, TBA, Bally Sports Florida/TBA

Game 6* - Friday, May 3, TBA, Bally Sports Florida/TBA

Game 7* - Sunday, May 5, TBA, Bally Sports Florida/TBA

*if necessary

