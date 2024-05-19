Magic's Jonathan Isaac Achieved Biggest Goal in 2023-24 Season
ORLANDO — Entering the 2023-24 season, few players on the Orlando Magic had more questions surrounding them than Jonathan Isaac.
At his peak, the 6-foot-10 forward was a defensive wizard, but a multitude of injuries (hamstring, ankle, knee, back) had led him to play in just 11 games over the last three seasons. But any questions were answered emphatically — not just for the Magic, but Isaac himself — as he was able to play in 58 games and return to form as one of the NBA's elite defenders.
"Going into the season, [I was] still trying to figure it out [and] get my feet grounded," Isaac said. "To have played the amount of games I played, to battle the way that I did, I'm just grateful to the coaching staff, to everybody, [and] to God."
Isaac added: "The biggest thing was being healthy. Outside of that, everything to me was a bonus, and now rolling into next season, I can really try to hone my skills and get back to who I've been."
Isaac averaged 6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 15.8 minutes per game off the bench. He also led the NBA among qualifying players with a 102.1 defensive rating, his best since 2017-18 when he posted a 101.8.
Isaac's impact on defense was felt throughout the Magic, as they were fourth in points allowed per game (108.4) and second in defensive rating (111.3). Orlando was 35-23 in the games in which Isaac played, 12-12 when he was out of the lineup.
Given his history, Isaac may always have his minutes managed to ensure he's healthy when it matters most. But given his role in the Magic's success, Orlando will be happy to get as much from Isaac as possible.
