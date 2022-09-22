Magic Starting 5: Aaron Gordon in 'Hot Water'?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. AARON GORDON IN HOT WATER

"Former Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon is in some hot water after some comments he made on social media Tuesday. Gordon's comments stemmed from the announcement that Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards would receive a $40,000 fine for derogatory and homophobic language used on social media."

2. WHAT'S THE BEST MAGIC GAME EVER?

"NBA TV is putting its focus on all 30 teams over the course of 30 days. And on Tuesday, the NBA-focused programming centered around the Orlando Magic and some re-runs of the most significant and entertaining games the team has played in franchise history."

3. PAOLO BANCHERO MAKES TOP 100

"Standing at 6-10 and weighing 250 pounds, Banchero presents a mid-post game mixed with power and finesse all while having perimeter skills to make plays out in space. During the Las Vegas Summer League, he surprised many with his court vision and passing ability in addition to racking up 40 total points in two games."

4. ROBERT SARVER TO SELL SUNS

According to sources, recently-suspended Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver is looking to sell the team, along with the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury. The news comes in the wake of a scandal where Sarver was investigated to have used derogatory and sexist comments throughout his tenure as owner.

5. MAGIC SEASON COUNTDOWN

The Magic is 27 days away from kicking off the season against the Detroit Pistons on October 19.

