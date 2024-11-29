Meet the Opponent: Nets, Magic Go Back to Back in Brooklyn This Weekend
BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Winning anywhere in the NBA is hard, even harder on the road.
But beating a team twice in a row on their court? In a Friday night-Sunday afternoon split with the Brooklyn Nets, the Orlando Magic will try to do just that.
Orlando has won 10 of its past 11 games. Brooklyn swept a three-game road trip in Sacramento, Golden State, and Phoenix. The stage is set for a competitive weekend in the Barclays Center.
About the Nets
Leading Scorers [active]
- Cam Johnson: 17.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 48.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT%
- Dorian Finney-Smith: 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 46.7 FG%, 42.2 3PT%
- Jalen Wilson: 9.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 45.2 FG%, 34.8 3PT%
Gameday Injury News
- Bojan Bogdanovic: OUT (left foot injury recovery)
- Nic Claxton: Questionable (lower back injury management)
- Noah Clowney: OUT (left ankle sprain)
- Dorian Finney-Smith: Questionable (left ankle sprain)
- Cam Johnson: Questionable (right ankle sprain)
- Jaylen Martin: OUT (right knee bone contusion)
- Dennis Schroder: OUT (personal reasons)
- Day'Ron Sharpe: OUT (left hamstring strain)
- Cam Thomas: OUT (left hamstring strain)
- Jalen Wilson: Questionable (right calf tightness)
Notable Numbers
- 13th net rating (8th offense, 25th defense)
- 5th eFG% (56.1), 27th opp. eFG% (56.2)
- 12th FTA rate (.258), 29th opp. FTA rate (.305)
- 16th TOV% (14.7), 14th opp. TOV% (14.9)
- 28th OREB% (26.2), 27th opp. OREB% (31.2)
- 30th fastbreak points/game (11.6)
- 28th points in the paint/game (40.6)
The Nets will be without multiple key contributors for Friday night's matchup with the Magic.
Eight of the Nets' top 10 scorers this season are listed on Brooklyn's injury report, but they also just won three difficult games on the road. Wednesday night in Phoenix, Tyrese Martin had 30 points in just his sixth game.
This season allegedly is about laying the groundwork for future seasons, but first-time head coach Jordi Fernandez and the Nets are 9-10.
They possess a top-10 offense and a bottom-10 defense — the opposite of the Magic. Brooklyn puts opponents on the foul line at the second-highest rate of any team in the league, and Orlando gets to the line the fourth-most of any NBA team. Brooklyn struggles on the glass and with rim protection — two areas in which the Magic are proficient.
Brooklyn is another team that takes and makes many threes. Orlando's top-5 defense will be tested on this road trip, no matter who suits up for the Nets.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC-NETS TV INFO: Here's the TV info, plus other relevant factors about Friday's NBA Cup Group Play game. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC-NETS INJURY REPORT: Who's in, who's out for the Magic and Nets Friday night? CLICK HERE
- 3 THINGS MAGIC ARE THANKFUL FOR: Wrecking-ball defense, another star and being unbeatable at home – there's plenty to be thankful for with the Magic this year. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC GIVE BACK THIS THANKSGIVING: See how the Magic organization gave back to Central Florida's less fortunate this holiday. CLICK HERE
- COLE ANTHONY STAYED READY: Cole Anthony "kept his head down and waited for the opportunity," Jonathan Isaac said, and the fifth-year guard delivered the winning spark that the Magic needed Monday night vs. Charlotte. CLICK HERE
- FRANZ HAS 'GOTTA BE' AN ALL-STAR, SHAMS SAYS: Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner has been turning heads and forcing people to take notice of his recent performances. Now, ESPN's Shams Charania says he should be an All-Star lock. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC-KNICKS BACK ON NATIONAL TV: The NBA and TNT reversed a decision made less than two weeks ago to take the Magic-Knicks Dec. 3 game off of national TV, announcing Sunday that TNT would again pick up the exclusive broadcast. CLICK HERE
- COLUMN: WAGNER WORTH EVERY PENNY: The Orlando Magic met equal parts praise and skepticism when they gave Franz Wagner a $224-million max rookie extension. Fifteen games into the season, Wagner's on an All-Star trajectory. CLICK HERE
- COULD BANCHERO RETURN BY CHRISTMAS?: Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero told ESPN's Marc Spears that he feels he could be back by Christmas from a torn right oblique muscle. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.