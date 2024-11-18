Meet the Opponent: Booker, Shorthanded Suns Are Challenge Enough for Magic
The Orlando Magic's first Western venture this season tips off Monday night in Phoenix. Game time is 9 p.m. ET.
Orlando (8-6) arrives on the back of a five-game winning streak, but the Magic have been two different teams at home and away – 7-0 in the Kia Center, 1-6 elsewhere.
The Suns, the first of three road games for the Magic, have a new coach (Mike Budenholzer) and loads of talent – when healthy – to compete for a top spot in the West. But only one of their three All-Star-caliber players, Devin Booker, is expected to play tonight. Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are out.
Booker is nonetheless capable of carrying a team. His 44 points Sunday were nearly enough to steal a result from the Minnesota Timberwolves before Julius Randle's buzzer-beating three decided otherwise.
Meet the Suns
Key Returners [2024-25 stats]
- Kevin Durant: 27.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 55.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT%
- Devin Booker: 24.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists
- Bradley Beal: 17.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 38.3 3PT%
- Grayson Allen: 9.9 points, 2.4 rebounds 36.5 3PT%
- Royce O'Neal: 9.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists
- Jusuf Nurkic: 8.5 points, 9.8 rebounds
Key Additions
- Tyus Jones (free agency, from WAS): 10.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists
- Ryan Dunn (No. 28 pick in NBA Draft): 7.0 points, 2.4 rebounds
- Monte Morris (free agency, from MIN): 4.7 points, 1.5 assists
Key Departures
- Drew Eubanks (to UTAH): 4.4 points, 3.7 rebounds
- Eric Gordon (to PHL): 5.8 points
About the Suns
Gameday Injury News
- Kevin Durant: OUT (left calf strain)
- Bradley Beal: OUT (left calf strain)
- Collin Gillespie: OUT (right ankle fracture)
MORE: Magic-Suns Injury Report – who's in and who's out for Orlando and Phoenix on Monday evening
Notable Numbers
- 17th net rating (16th offense, 14th defense)
- 17th in reb% (50.0)
- 13th in eFG% (54.5)
- 11th in TS% (58.2)
- 6th in FTA rate (.281)
- 13th in TO% (14.0)
- 11th in opponent eFG% (53.8)
- 27th in opponent TO% (13.0)
- 5th in %FGA 3PT (43.6), 8th in %PTS 3PT (39.7)
- 30th in pts in the paint (40.3)
- 5-1 at home, +3.0 avg. margin of victory
Struggling without Durant and Beal, the Suns have hit their first slump of the 2024-25 season. The loss to the Timberwolves on Sunday afternoon was Phoenix's third straight. Beal will miss his fourth straight game on Monday night.
Phoenix's metrics so far suggest a middling team. With Durant playing like an MVP, the Suns are 8-1; without him, 1-4.
"They're relying more on their defense to get out and get steals," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said Sunday about the Suns minus Durant. Booker leads the Magic scouting report for Monday night.
"Booker comes in, he had a streak of 40-plus [point] games last year," Mosley continued. "He's always going to be that capable scorer. So we got to make sure we have a high level of focus on him."
"They've got superstar power," forward Jonathan Isaac said. "We got to focus in. Guys are going to have tough assignments, but every man up is gonna play a vital role and step up to make plays. So we just attack it as any other game."
The rest favors the Magic, with two days off between their last game and this one, while Phoenix flew home after Sunday night's tough loss.
