Magic-Suns Injury Report: Durant, Beal Out, Carter Jr. Doubtful for Monday's Matchup
Monday night, the Orlando Magic tipoff a three-game western road trip in Phoenix with a matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET inside the Footprint Center.
The Magic come in the winners of five straight contests, their last time out being a 12-point victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. They've found tremendous success at home, opening the year 7-0 at home. Away from the Kia Center has been a different story, however, as the team is just 1-6 on the road.
Phoenix sits at 9-5 coming into the contest after a buzzer-beating loss in Minnesota the day prior. it's the second half of a back-to-back for the Suns, who got 44 points from Devin Booker in the loss yesterday.
Before the Magic and Suns tipoff later tonight, here's the latest on player health and status before the contest.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Wendell Carter Jr.: Doubtful (left foot plantar fasciitis)
Banchero will miss his 10th straight game after suffering a torn right oblique on Oct. 30 at Chicago.
Carter Jr. has been slowly progressing, and Magic coach Jamahl Mosley told reporters at Sunday's practice that the Orlando center was "doing better." He participated in cardio and did some spot-shooting during the team's practice. His 'doubtful' listing can be viewed as minor progress after being ruled out more than 24 hours in advance for most games he's dealt with the left foot plantar fasciitis.
In the likely event Carter Jr. doesn't play, it'd be his eighth consecutive game missed due to this particular injury
Phoenix Suns Injury Report
- Kevin Durant: OUT (left calf strain)
- Bradley Beal: OUT (left calf strain)
- Collin Gillespie: OUT (right ankle fracture)
Durant continues to miss time with a left calf strain, and if initial reports hold true, he'll be re-evaluated in the coming days.
According to reports, Beal, who has missed the last three games, will miss Monday's game versus Orlando with a calf strain. Suns coach Mike Budenholzer ruled him out of action ahead of Phoenix's back-to-back.
Gillespie, a two-way player with Phoenix, suffered a right ankle fracture while with the franchise's G League team, the Valley Suns.
Grayson Allen and Jusuf Nurkic were each listed as probable on the Suns' injury report ahead of their matchup with Minnesota, and each played in the contest.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.
