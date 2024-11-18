How to Watch Orlando Magic at Phoenix Suns on Monday, November 18
The Orlando Magic are heading west for the first time this season. Monday night, the team tips off a three-game road trip with a date with the Phoenix Suns. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET inside the Footprint Center.
Orlando is looking to mirror their home success away from the Kia Center. So far this year, Orlando is 7-0 at home and 1-6 everywhere else, and it's been nearly a month since the one – an opening night victory at Miami. But after sweeping a five-game homestand prior to this trip, the Magic have belief they can make their game-altering defense travel and that results will follow.
Phoenix entertains the Magic on the second night of a back-to-back on Monday. As are most around the league, the Suns are dealing with injury concerns to begin the season – a calf strain to Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal each factoring into their recent results. That left just Devin Booker as the only available All-Star to contend with Minnesota on Sunday, and his 44 points weren't enough to pull off a road victory over last year's West finalists. Julius Randle's at-the-buzzer three said so.
How to Watch Magic at Suns
Who: Orlando Magic (8-6) at Phoenix Suns (2-9)
What: NBA regular season game
When: Monday, November 18, 9 p.m. ET
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Magic Audio Network
Point Spread: Orlando -3
Last Meeting: Orlando 113, Phoenix 98 on Jan. 28, 2024
Leading Scorers
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 46.8 FG%, 34.6 3PT%
- Jalen Suggs: 15.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 41.0 FG%, 30.5 3PT%
- Moritz Wagner: 12.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 54.5 FG%, 34.2 3PT%
Phoenix Suns
- Kevin Durant: 27.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 55.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT%
- Devin Booker: 24.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 43.4 FG%, 35.5 3PT%
- Bradley Beal: 17.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 47.5 FG%, 38.3 3PT%
- Tyus Jones: 10.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 44.5 FG%, 37.1 3PT%
- Josh Okogie: 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 54.5FG%, 42.9 3PT%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 111-149 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Mike Budenholzer, Phoenix Suns: After Frank Vogel was let go after just one season as the head coach of the Suns, Budenholzer was announced as the new leading man this past May. Before Phoenix, Budenholzer was the head coach of Milwaukee, where he led the 2020-21 Bucks to a championship – the organization's first since 1971. He was also the NBA's Coach of the Year during his stint in Milwaukee. Elsewhere around the league, he's also been a head coach of Atlanta and a longtime assistant with San Antonio.
