NBA Champ? MVP? To Magic's Banchero, Nothing is Off the Table in Next Five Years
It should come as no surprise that Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero's expectations are rather lofty.
He's made mention in the past of his goal-oriented nature that fuels every aspect of his improvement. Any achievement he's earned throughout his career has been imagined long before its came to fruition. The embodiment of a championship mindset, that applies for both his own personal growth and the budding trajectory of his Magic team.
Joined on a panel by Jay Williams, 'Dr. J' Julius Erving and sneaker creation guru Dom "The Surgeon" Chambrone at Fanatics Fan Fest in New York City this past weekend, Williams asked Banchero to project out where the Magic's 2022 No. 1 overall draft pick will be in five years.
Confidence oozed out of Banchero's answer.
"NBA Champ," Banchero started, but was interrupted by applause from those in attendance. "Hopefully, an MVP. One of the faces of the league. One of the faces of basketball, of the new generation – I guess I'm a part of the new generation. Yeah, all that."
The steady growth over the first two seasons of Magic basketball with Banchero hasn't been free of bumps in the road. Orlando has fought for a seat at the table in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, finally finding a spot as the fifth seed following a 47-win season a year ago. Now, given the offseason additions and how they combine with another year of seasoning in the NBA, Banchero feels his Orlando team is ready to compete year in, year out.
"Last year, we were more focused on just getting in the conversation, you know. Just trying to make a name for ourselves as being one of those teams that's competitive in the East," Banchero said. "Now, I think we're trying to get to that upper echelon, that top-three, top-four and get up there with (Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, etc.) and just compete with those guys."
Not only is one of Banchero's goals a byproduct of improved team success, but with him as the face of the Magic franchise, a hypothetical season that sees Orlando hoist the Larry O'Brien at the season's end would likely be at the culmination of an MVP-caliber season from Banchero at the helm. To become a face of the league, you have to transcend the impact you have from just one team. Winning does that.
That's all Banchero wants to do. If he has it his way, the next five years will be full of it.
You can watch the full conversation with Paolo Banchero at Fanatics Fan Fest in NYC this past weekend below.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- 'OLD' OR READY?: Tristan da Silva's age didn't turn off the Magic from drafting him. After an impressive summer league showing, how could he translate it into the real deal this season? CLICK HERE
- SUGGS' NEXT DEAL: Jalen Suggs and the Magic have until October 21 to sign a new contract extension. What type of money might the new deal include? CLICK HERE
- 'WE FEEL LIKE WE'RE RIGHT THERE': No one believes the Orlando Magic are closer to contention than themselves. HERE'S WHY