NBA Free Agency Primer: Latest News & Rumors on the Magic
ORLANDO — For the first time in a long time, the Orlando Magic are poised to be huge players in free agency begins on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.
From getting a meeting with Paul George to being viewed as a serious threat to sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Isaiah Hartenstein, Orlando may flip the offseason on its head before it's all said and done. Here are the latest news and rumors surrounding the Magic ahead of the negotiating period for free agency beginning.
Paul George Meeting with Orlando:
George declined his $48.7 million player option with the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night, paving the way for him to become a free agent.
Re-signing with Los Angeles isn't out of the realm of possibility for the nine-time All-Star, but now it'll have to compete with the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania reported George will meet with the three teams between Sunday night and Monday.
George, 34, is the biggest free agent on the market and few players would be a better fit for Orlando. The 6-foot-8 forward has made the playoffs 11 times in his 14-year career and is still among the NBA's elite. George averaged 22.6 points per game and shot a career-best 41.3 percent on his 3-pointers last season. Orlando boasted an elite defense but was in the bottom 10 in many categories on offense, including 3s made per game.
George has also spoken highly of Orlando in the past and has singled out the play of Magic All-Star forward Paolo Banchero in his second season and first career playoff appearance.
"When you see that the game is going to be in good hands when these young guys figure out that this is [their] time, I think that's what Paolo did and that's what he's doing in Orlando," George said on his podcast. "Orlando definitely surprised me."
Orlando has the means to sign George, as it has over $52 million in cap space according to Spotrac, only trailing the Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia. Whether the Magic are willing to give the six-time All-Star a max contract may be the difference between them landing one of the biggest free agents in franchise history or having to play him three times in the regular season and potentially in the playoffs when they face the 76ers.
Magic in on Isaiah Hartenstein & Kentavious Caldwell-Pope:
George isn't the only free agent Orlando has been connected to.
NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Magic have been among the two teams most connected to Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein.
“Denver's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and New York's Isaiah Hartenstein are the free agents Orlando has been linked to most frequently by league insiders, but again: The Magic made it onto the shortlist of teams to land a free-agent meeting with George," Stein writes.
Both players could address major needs for the Magic. Caldwell-Pope, 31, has shot over 40 percent on his 3-point attempts in three of the last four seasons while averaging over four attempts per game. Orlando was tied for 23rd in 3-point percentage and tied for last in 3-pointers made per game last season. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 10.1 points per game and shot 40.6 percent from beyond the arc for Denver.
Caldwell-Pope declined his $15.4 player option with the Nuggets to become a free agent.
Hartenstein cemented himself as a starting-caliber center for the Knicks. Across the 49 regular season games he started, the 7-foot center averaged 8.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. In the playoffs, Hartenstein, 26, averaged 8.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and nearly one block per game.
Hartenstein's ability to pass as a center could be especially appealing for Orlando. The Magic were 15-5 in games when Goga Bitadze and Wendell Carter Jr. had at least three assists. The 7-foot center had 29 games with at least three assists.
If Orlando can't sign George, pivoting to Caldwell-Pope and Hartenstein may be the best course of action for the ascending franchise. If the Magic managed to sign both players, that could turn out to be just as impactful as landing a star like George for them.
Orlando declines Joe Ingles & Moe Wagner's team options:
The Magic made multiple moves on Saturday and declining the team options of Joe Ingles and Moe Wagner drew the biggest headlines.
Ingles was set to make $11 million next season after signing a two-year $22 million deal in free agency last year. Wagner would have made $8 million next season if Orlando picked up his option.
Ingles played in 68 games off of the bench, averaging 4.4 points and 3.0 assists per game. Wagner was a sparkplug for Orlando's second unit, averaging 10.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game across 80 games.
Declining their options may not spell the end of their tenures in Orlando, though. Wojnarowski reported that the Magic will continue negotiations with both players in hopes of reaching new deals after free agency begins.
