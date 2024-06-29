Report: Magic a "Serious Threat" To Sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in Free Agency
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic could be one of the most enticing teams for veterans in free agency, thanks to the team’s recent playoff run led by a young core comprised of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs.
Now, NBA insider Marc Stein has reported that the Magic could be trying to lure Denver Nuggets sharpshooter Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to Orlando in free agency.
"League sources have indicated Friday that Orlando will be a serious threat to secure Caldwell-Pope's commitment Sunday night when free agency officially begins," Stein wrote.
KCP is a proven veteran starter at 31 years old with two NBA Championship rings to show for his efforts on the court in his 11-year career. In two seasons with the Nuggets, Caldwell-Pope has shot 41.5 percent from deep and averaged 10.4 points per game.
Caldwell-Pope opted out of his Denver contract's $15.4 million player option on Thursday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
As for the Magic, the team could use some improvement when it comes to shooting threes. Last season the team ranked near the bottom of the NBA in 3-point field goal percentage and was tied for last in 3-pointers made.
According to Spotrac, the Magic have roughly $50 million in salary cap space to make moves this offseason. One such move that the team could choose to do is replacing its starting shooting guard, Gary Harris, who will also be a free agent.
Given KCP’s reputation as one of the league's better three-and-D players, as well as his experience as a two-time champion, Orlando could benefit by adding him in free agency.
NBA teams can begin negotiating with free agents on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- TRISTAN DA SILVA A GOOD FIT FOR MAGIC: The Orlando Magic's selection of Tristan da Silva earned high grades from NBA insiders. CLICK HERE
- DA SILVA REVEALS WHAT HE ADDS TO MAGIC: Da Silva is confident he'll play good basketball for the Magic in his rookie season. CLICK HERE
- JAMAHL MOSLEY, JALEN SUGGS NAMED TO USA SELECT TEAM: Jamahl Mosley will have a chance to coach Jalen Suggs as part of the USA Select Team this summer. CLICK HERE