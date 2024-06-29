Report: Paul George Meeting With Magic When Free Agency Begins
ORLANDO — Do the Orlando Magic have a big move up their sleeve when free agency begins on Sunday?
The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the Orlando Magic are among the three teams set to meet with Paul George on Sunday night when free agency begins. The Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers will also meet with the nine-time All-Star.
George had a player option for $48.7 million with the Clippers for next season but opted to decline it on Saturday.
Few players would fit what Orlando needs to improve next season if it is going to become a contender in the Eastern Conference better than George. Along with having a wealth of playoff experience, the 6-foot-8 forward averaged 22.6 points per game and shot a career-best 41.3 percent on his 3-point attempts.
Orlando's offensive woes ultimately kept it from advancing beyond the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. The Magic were tied for 23rd in 3-point percentage, 24th in points per game and tied for last in 3-pointers made per game.
George has also spoken glowingly of the Magic and second-year All-Star forward Paolo Banchero on his podcast, Podcast P with Paul George.
"Paolo has been the ultimate star,"George said on his podcast. "He's been phenomenal, he's been sensational, a true superstar, and he's playing against a tough team...He's been extremely consistent, he's been a scorer [and] dominant. I love his tenacity. He's one of the strongest players that I played against...He is a man-child literally playing a man's game at such a young age."
Few moves would announce the Magic's arrival as a contender like signing one of the biggest free agents. If Orlando could pull off signing George, that could be what elevates it from a playoff team to a contender next season.
Free agency officially begins on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.
