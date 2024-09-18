Magic's $150-Million Payroll, 4th-Lowest in the NBA, Allows for Roster Flexibility
ORLANDO –– The Orlando Magic are in one of the best financial positions of any team in the NBA heading into the new season.
According to Spotrac, the Magic's active roster commands a payroll of $150.3 million – the fourth-lowest in the entire NBA. Only San Antonio, Utah and Detroit has less on its plate money-wise as of time of writing.
While the Magic are around $9.8 million over the salary cap for this upcoming season, penalties are not immediately assessed to them. All 30 NBA teams must operate above the salary floor, which is $126.5 million in 2024-25, and only Detroit is currently under the $140.5 million salary cap.
But the NBA, as opposed to its professional league counterparts, operates with a "soft" salary cap, meaning teams can exceed the cap under certain conditions to sign, trade or retain players.
Teams over the salary cap but under the first luxury tax apron are eligible to utilize a $12.2 million non-taxpayer MLE (mid-level exception), a bi-annual exception of $4.7 million, and have no trade or buyout restrictions.
The Magic are one of 20 NBA teams currently in this realm.
The CBA, or collective bargaining agreement negotiated between the National Basketball Player's Association and Board of Governors, has increasingly severe penalties for teams that further exceed over the salary cap. They've come to be known as the two tax aprons – spots teams increasingly are looking to avoid in the new age of roster construction.
What are the tax aprons and their penalties?
The current CBA, which runs through the completion of the 2029-30 NBA season, implemented two tax aprons on the luxury tax.
Residents above the first tax apron, set at $178 million, cannot:
- Acquire a player via sign-and-trade
- Use the bi-annual $4.7 million exception
- Use more than a taxpayer mid-level exception (TMLE) out of the non-taxpayer mid-level exception (NTMLE)
- Sign a buyout player who made more than the NTMLE
- Use more than 100% in salary matching in a trade
Five teams are currently above the first tax apron: Denver, the Lakers, Miami, New York and Philadelphia.
For offenders of the second apron, set at $188.9 million, the penalties are worse. Those teams, who are currently Boston, Milwaukee, Minnesota and Phoenix, cannot:
- Utilize any signing exceptions
- Send out cash in a trade
- Acquire a player using a TPE created in a previous sign-and-trade
- Aggregate two or more player salaries in a trade
Further, second-apron teams can only re-sign their own free agents, sign draft picks and minimum contracts, or make trades where the salary sent out is greater than or equal to the salary coming back (1 for 2+ trades are possible.)
What does it mean for Orlando?
The Magic entered this offseason with about $50 million in cap space, and utilized a majority of it to sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a three-year, $66-million deal.
Valued at around $22 million AAV, Orlando then spent the remaining cap space to re-sign, renegotiate and extend many members from its core last year. Cory Joseph, who signed later in the summer to occupy the 15th roster spot, joined on a veteran's minimum.
Orlando's financial situation is still in good shape. Franz Wagner's new five-year, $224-million extension doesn't hit the books until next season, and should Jalen Suggs' camp and the Magic come to an agreement on an extension before the Oct. 21 deadline, it also wouldn't take effect until the 2025-26 season.
Paolo Banchero is a year away from being extension eligible, where he'll certainly be a surefire max contract recipient. But the Magic's books are well setup to handle the bigger paydays coming in the future.
As for the Magic's relation to other teams, they may become a desirable trade partner for teams needing to offload bigger salaries. Orlando has pieces that could interest other teams with positional needs on team-friendly deals, but for some competitors, making the money match is a tougher ask than others.
Here's the Magic's current salary table heading into 2024-25:
Orlando Magic 2024-25 Player Salaries
Rank
Name
Position
Age
2024-25 Salary
Year in Contract
1
Jonathan Isaac
PF
27
$25,000,000
1 of 5
2
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
SG
31
$22,757,000
1 of 3 (Player Option in Year 3)
3
Cole Anthony
PG
24
$12,900,000
1 of 3 (Team Option in Year 3)
4
Paolo Banchero
PF
22
$12,160,800
3 of 4 (Extension Eligible Next Offseason)
5
Wendell Carter Jr.
C
25
$11,950,000
3 of 4
6
Moritz Wagner
C
27
$11,000,000
1 of 2
7
Jalen Suggs
SG/PG
23
$9,188,355
4 of 4 (Extension Eligible)
8
Goga Bitadze
C
25
$9,057,971
1 of 3
9
Anthony Black
PG
21
$7,607,760
2 of 4 (Two-Year Club Option Next Summer)
10
Gary Harris
SG
30
$7,500,000
1 of 2
11
Franz Wagner
SF
23
$7,007,092
4 of 4 (Extension Kicks in Next Season)
12
Jett Howard
SG/SF
21
$5,278,320
2 of 4 (Two-Year Club Option Next Summer)
13
Tristan da Silva
SF
23
$3,628,440
1 of 4
14
Cory Joseph
PG
33
$3,303,771
1 of 2 (Club Option Next Summer
15
Caleb Houstan
SF
22
$2,019,699
2 of 4 (Two-Year Club Option Next Summer)
Trevelin Queen
SG
27
Two-Way
Jarrett Culver
SG
25
Exhibit 10
Tre Scott
SF
28
Exhibit 10
Jalen Slawson
PF
25
Exhibit 10
Myron Gardner
G
23
Exhibit 10
Mac McClung*
G
25
Exhibit 10
* McClung's deal is reported but not yet confirmed by the Magic.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- PG SHOWS PAOLO LOVE: The longtime NBA star tabbed the Magic's young star as the one he'd love to build around the most in the NBA. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC POTENTIAL CITY EDITION JERSEY LEAKS: As the NBA season nears closer, jersey speculation season is in full swing. Here's a first look at one of the Magic's possible alternates this year. CLICK HERE
- HALIBURTON'S PLAYFUL JAB AT MAGIC: Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton played the role of a heel during a recent episode of WWE NXT live in Orlando. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.