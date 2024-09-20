Orlando Magic Announce 5 Roster Moves Ahead of Training Camp
ORLANDO, Fla. –– The Orlando Magic officially announced five roster moves on Thursday evening as the team's training camp inches ever closer.
Free agent guards Mac McClung, Javonte Smart and Ethan Thompson all signed Exhibit 10 contracts with the Magic. With the rosters limited to 21 spots in the offseason, guard Myron Gardner and forward Tre Scott were waived in correspondence with the signings.
McClung, who was reported to have agreed to the partially guaranteed contract earlier this month, was the 2024 NBA G League MVP with the Magic's G League affiliate Osceola. The 25-year-old, 6-2, 185-pound guard averaged 25.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.26 steals a game with the Osceola Magic last season – shooting 50.9% from the field and 39.6% from three. G League MVP and All-G League honors weren't all in 2024 for the former Texas Tech Red Raider and Georgetown Hoya – he won his second consecutive NBA Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis and participated with some of the other top players in the G League during the Rising Stars Showcase.
McClung has seen NBA action in four games spanning three teams – the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers. The Gate City, Virginia, native has not appeared in an NBA game since the 2022-23 season, and was undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Smart spent time in the NBA, G League and overseas last season – making one appearance for the 76ers, six appearances and starts with the Delaware Blue Coats, and spent time with Serbian side Crvena zvezda. The 25-year-old, 6-4, 205-pound guard averaged 18.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists with the Blue Coats last year.
For his career, Smart has 18 career NBA games under his belt with Milwaukee, Miami and Philadelphia, and an additional 63 career G League games. After spending three seasons at LSU, Smart went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Thompson appeared in 33 games last season with G League Mexico City, where he averaged 22.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists. At the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, the 25-year-old, 6-5, 195-pound guard was named to the All-G League Third Team. His career spans 96 G League games with the Windy City Bulls and Mexico City, as the Puerto Rican-born guard went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Oregon State and has yet to see an NBA floor in his career.
To make room for Thompson, Smart and McClung's additions to the 21-man offseason roster, the Magic waived Gardner and Scott, who were signed to Exhibit 10 contracts of their own on September 11.
The Magic have two open two-way contracts to decide upon heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. To be eligible for a two-way contract, a player must not have four years of NBA experience. All three of the Magic's Thursday signings are able to compete for one of those spots during the Magic's training camp.
The battle for which of the five Exhibit 10 contracts the Orlando Magic have signed will earn the two final two-way spots will be of interest throughout the month of October.
Head coach Jamahl Mosley and his Magic begin training camp from the AdventHealth Training Center on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
