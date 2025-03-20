Orlando Magic at Washington Wizards, Friday, March 21: Odds, How to Watch, Tip Time
The Orlando Magic meets a divisional foe in the Washington Wizards on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET from Capital One Arena.
Orlando comes in after a Wednesday night loss to the Houston Rockets, 116-108, which dropped them to 32-38 this season.
The Wizards' 16-point loss to the Utah Jazz Wednesday was their 53rd loss in 68 games this year.
Orlando has beaten Washington twice before this season.
How to Watch Magic at Wizards
Who: Orlando Magic (32-38, 8th in East) at Washington Wizards (15-53, 15th in East)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Friday, March 21, 7 p.m ET
Where: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, Monumental Sports Network, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Last Meeting: Orlando 110, Washington 90 on Feb. 23, 2025
Game Notes
- Orlando has won the last seven meetings between the two teams
- Cole Anthony graduated from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, VA.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope played one season with the Wizards in 2021-22
- Head athletic trainer Ernest Eugene is a D.C. native, graduated from George Washington University and spent five seasons with the Wizards as an assistant trainer.
Injury Report
For the latest on player health, status and injuries for Orlando and Washington, click here.
Leading Scorers
Orlando Magic
- Paolo Banchero: 25.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists
- Franz Wagner: 24.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists
- Cole Anthony (questionable): 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists
- Anthony Black: 9.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists
- Wendell Carter Jr.: 8.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists
Washington Wizards
- Jordan Poole: 20.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists
- Alex Sarr: 12.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists
- Khris Middleton: 11.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists
- Bub Carrington: 9.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 135-181 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Brian Keefe, Washington Wizards: Keefe took over control of the Wizards in January 2024, and is in his first full season as the leading man on the Washington sideline. It is his first head coaching position in the NBA. Prior to taking the job, he was twice an assistant on staff with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and once each with the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks. He rose from the ranks as a video coordinator with the San Antonio Spurs in the mid-2000s before working his way up the bench. A former collegiate player at UC Irvine and UNLV, Keefe also spent five seasons as a coach in the college ranks with Bryant Universtiy and the University of South Florida.
