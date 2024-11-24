Magic's Jalen Suggs Doubtful to Return to Saturday's Game vs. Detroit
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs left Saturday night's game against the Detroit Pistons with a sore left hamstring, the Magic said. He is doubtful to return.
Suggs left the floor during the first half of the game and did not stay on the bench. Although he did return to the bench out of halftime, second-year guard Anthony Black started the second half agaisnt Detroit.
Suggs had two points and an assist in nine minutes of game time. This season, he's averaging 15.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists, adding 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks a game.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.
