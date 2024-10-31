Magic-Cavaliers Injury Report: Banchero Out Indefinitely, Wagner and Bitadze Questionable for Orlando
CLEVELAND – The Orlando Magic take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a rematch of last year's Eastern Conference playoffs first-round matchup on Friday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET inside Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, marking the first national TV game for the Magic this year.
Orlando dropped the first contest of a five-game road trip on Wednesday night when they surrendered a once 20-point lead to the Chicago Bulls and fell 102-99 inside the United Center.
Cleveland comes into the contest on the heels of a 24-point victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, and are undefeated on the year thus far.
Here's the latest on player health and statuses heading into the contest:
Orlando Magic Injury Report:
- Paolo Banchero: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Franz Wagner: Questionable (illness)
- Goga Bitadze: Questionable (left foot tendon strain)
10:30 p.m. ET Thursday update: Paolo Banchero has been diagnosed with a torn right oblique, the team announced on Thursday night. After initially appearing on the injury report with a right oblique strain, further testing in Cleveland revealed the injury to be more severe.
Banchero will be out indefinitely and his return to play will depend on how he responds to treatment, the team said. He will be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks. The injury was suffered during the fourth quarter of the Magic's Oct. 30 game at Chicago.
For more information on Banchero's injury, click here.
Banchero suffered a right abdominal strain during the Magic's Wednesday night game vs. the Bulls, an outing in which he scored 31 points and tallied seven rebounds and four assists. Through five games in the 2024-25 season, the third-year pro is Orlando's leading scorer at 29.0 points a game.
ESPN's Shams Charania first reported the news on Thursday afternoon, nothing that Banchero will be re-evaluated. A source later confirmed the report to Orlando Magic on SI.
After the game, Banchero entered the Magic's postgame media area after receiving treatment. He had a wrap on the right side of his core underneath his shirt, as well as on both of his knees.
Wagner abruptly left Wednesday night's contest feeling "a little under the weather," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. After exiting with 10:35 to go in the fourth quarter, he immediately went back to the Orlando locker room. He did not return to the game, making it the second consecutive game he's left due to illness.
He's averaging 17.8 points a game this year, making him the Magic's second-leading scorer behind Banchero.
Bitadze missed his second consecutive game on Wednesday night with a left foot tendon strain, which popped up on the Magic's injury report to morning of Orlando's Monday clash with the Pacers.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report
- Craig Porter Jr.: Doubtful (right thumb sprain)
- Max Strus: OUT (right ankle sprian)
Strus is yet to play this regular season after suffering a right ankle sprain. The Cavaliers said in mid-October that he'd be out at least six weeks with the injury.
Porter Jr. has not played the last two games with a right thumb sprain, and is likely headed for a third consecutive absence on Friday night.
This story will be updated as information is made available.
