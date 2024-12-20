Magic's Comeback Against OKC Falls Short in Third Consecutive Loss
ORLANDO, Fla. – Through 25 minutes Thursday night, the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder were having their way with the Orlando Magic: steals, blocked shots, and too much Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
When leg injuries forced Jalen Suggs to the bench for good four minutes into the second half, Orlando's deficit was 18 points.
But the Magic wouldn't go down quietly on national television. A 22-3 third-quarter run at one point cut the margin to four points, but the comeback ran out of steam midway through the final quarter.
The Thunder prevailed 105-99. The Magic, now 17-12, have lost three consecutive games.
Oklahoma City's league-leading defense (15 steals and six blocked shots) created turnovers and converted off of them. The Magic's 18 turnovers led to 26 points for the Thunder. For the third time in the past five games, Orlando scored fewer than 100 points.
Anthony Black tied a career-high with 23 points, leading a group of six double-digit scorers for Orlando. But the Magic had no match for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored a game-high 35 points — his fifth game of 30-plus points in his past six outings.
The remainder of the Magic's homestand offers no relief. They'll play an above-.500 Miami team twice, defending champion Boston, and New York. As 2025 approaches, the Magic are locked in a middle-seed race where every game carries significance.
There is no category in the standings for moral victories. The Magic are going to have to find a way to change their fortunes.
Up Next
The Magic play host to the Miami Heat Saturday evening for the first of two meetings on this season-long seven-game homestand. Tipoff is 7 p.m. ET at the Kia Center.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- HARRIS 'GETTING CLOSER' TO RETURN: Despite being slated to miss Thursday's game versus OKC, Gary Harris shared a positive update ahead on how he's recovering from a left hamstring strain. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO NOT YET TAKING CONTACT: Coach Jamahl Mosley provided updates on Paolo Banchero's status at the team's Thursday shootaround prior to the team's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC FAST-TRACK da SILVA'S PROCESS: Reflecting on the first third of his rookie season, Tristan da Silva is thankful for the opportunity and trust to "figure it out on the fly." CLICK HERE
- CORY JOSEPH TAKES PRIDE IN BEING A VET: Cory Joseph is a steadying voice in a youthful locker room. But he's not done learning lessons, either. CLICK HERE
- MENTAL TOUGHNESS REQUIRED OF MAGIC: The Magic lost their home unbeaten streak Sunday night as frustration mounted. That mindset, they said, has to change. CLICK HERE
- NEXT MAN UP MENTALITY FACES TOUGHEST TEST YET: Orlando is navigating a new normal without Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner in the fold because of torn obliques. Now, the "real version" of their next-man-up mantra faces its toughest test. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.