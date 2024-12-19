Gary Harris Out Thursday vs. OKC, but 'Getting Close' to Return from Hamstring Strain
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gary Harris is set to miss his 10th consecutive game Thursday night when the Orlando Magic take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (7 p.m., TNT).
The 30-year-old Magic guard picked up the injury Nov. 25 at Charlotte and has been out since. He was listed as questionable ahead of Orlando's primetime showdown with Oklahoma City, but he told reporters that his return was not coming in the Thunder matchup.
"I'm not gonna play tonight (versus Oklahoma City), but I'm definitely getting close," Harris said Thursday morning.
"I'm feeling good. I'm getting close, just trying to get over this hump, this last little bit. Hopefully I can get out there soon."
Harris is well aware of his injury history, saying Thursday that he's "dealt with his fair share" of them throughout his career. Injuries can be frustrating, the Magic shooter said, but he's working his best to stay positive.
"Just keeping a positive mindset [and] trying to help my teammates and my brothers as much as possible while I'm out and still trying to stay engaged," Harris said of his process. "Just trying to work as hard as I can to get [on the court again], but still being patient and making sure I'm out there when I'm 100% healthy."
"I think Gary is close," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. "We always talk about not being able to have a certain number on what that looks like, but it always goes back to how do guys respond to things that we've done the previous day.
"Him being able to jump into certain reps during practice, being able to bump a little bit, to get some conditioning work; I think all those things are very important. Then you have to listen to how they respond and how their bodies respond to it."
Harris has played 17 games this season, averaging 4.1 points on 37.0 percent shooting from three.
