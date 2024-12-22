Magic, Decimated by Injuries, Stun Heat with 4th-Quarter Comeback
ORLANDO, Fla. – When the final horn sounded and the Orlando Magic had finished off perhaps the most remarkable comeback in team history, all Cole Anthony could do was open his arms and soak in the Kia Center roar.
His team, already playing without Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs, had lost backup center Moe Wagner to an apparent knee injury. But the Magic, led by Anthony's 35 points, erased a 22-point fourth-quarter deficit and stunned the Miami Heat, 121-114.
The rally from 25 points down is tied for the largest comeback victory in franchise history.
The unlikely win snapped a three-game losing skid for the Magic, who improved to 2-0 this season over their south Florida rivals and 18-12 overall.
When these two teams met in a season-opening 116-97 Magic win, the Orlando roster was playing with a clean bill of health.
That October night, the Magic got a combined 85 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists from Banchero, Franz Wagner, Suggs, and Gary Harris.
None of those players was available Saturday night. Banchero and Wagner are out indefinitely with torn obliques. Harris has missed 11 games with a hamstring injury. Suggs sat out this game with an ankle sprain.
And then a bad situation got much worse:
- Moe Wagner left the game in the first quarter with a left knee injury. He was carried off the court.
- Wendell Carter Jr. was ejected after a near-instant double technical in the second quarter.
- Anthony Black, Suggs' replacement starter, tweaked his right ankle less than a minute into the second half and never returned.
Besides Anthony's 35 points (two shy of a career high), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (24), Goga Bitadze (18), and Black (10) joined him in double figures.
The Magic host the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics on Monday, December 23 for the final game before Christmas. Tip is at 7 p.m. ET from the Kia Center.
