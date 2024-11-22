Magic-Pistons Injury Report: Cade Cunningham Won't Play vs. Magic; Carter Jr., Thompson Questionable
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons do battle Saturday night in a one-off home game for the Magic. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center.
Orlando comes in riding high off a 2-1 road trip that concluded with Franz Wagner's game-winning three over the Los Angeles Lakers. Down three starters and with Anthony Davis and LeBron James combining for 70 points, Wagner's 37-point, 11-assist double-double rolled credits for the Magic in Hollywood. They sit at 10-7 this season and are 7-0 at home. – one of two unbeatens left on their home floor (Cleveland).
The Pistons lost in a thriller of their own Thursday evening, falling 123-121 in overtime to the Charlotte Hornets. Leading contributions from Brandon Miller (38) and LaMelo Ball (35) were enough to overcome Cade Cunningham's near triple-double (27, seven rebounds, 10 assists.)
Here's the latest on player health and status for each team heading into Saturday night's contest.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Wendell Carter Jr.: Questionable (left foot plantar fasciitis)
Banchero will miss his 12th straight game with a torn right oblique suffered Oct. 30 at Chicago.
Carter Jr. missed his 10th straight game with left foot plantar fasciitis on Thursday, being downgraded from questionable to out for the second game running.
""Dell is able to do a little bit of court work the past couple days," said coach Jamahl Mosley of Carter Jr. pregame Thursday. "He's progressing according to exactly how he feels, and then we're just gonna keep going off of that."
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who missed Thursday's game for personal reasons – later revealed on the Magic's broadcast because he rushed home for the birth of his family's fifth child – is not on the injury report for Saturday.
Detroit Pistons Injury Report
- Cade Cunningham: OUT (left sacroiliac joint sprain)
- Bobi Klintman: OUT (right calf contusion)
- Ausar Thompson: Questionable (return to competition conditioning)
Cunningham took a hard fall and landed on his tailbone in the fourth quarter of the Pistons' Thursday game at Charlotte, and he's out for Detroit vs. Orlando.
Thompson has yet to play this year and is aiming to make his return after being cleared by the NBA's Fitness-to-Play panel following a blood clot diagnosis in March. His upgrade to questionable for Saturday's game is the first such time that's happened this season.
Klintman has yet to play in this, his rookie season, due to his calf contusion.
