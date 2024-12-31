Magic-Pistons Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out for Wednesday?
The Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons tipoff 2025 with a Wednesday night matchup at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
Orlando enters the new year 20-14 and fourth in the Eastern Conference, fresh off a 21-point comeback victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon.
Detroit, who's been off since a 134-121 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, sits 14-18 and 10th in the East as the calendar turns.
Here's the latest on player health and status ahead of the New Year's Day matchup.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero: OUT (return to competition reconditioning)
- Franz Wagner: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Moe Wagner: OUT (torn left ACL)
- Jalen Suggs: Probable (right wrist sprain)
- Anthony Black: Questionable (low back contusion)
Banchero is set to miss his third straight game with the designation "return to competition reconditioning. This is his 30th consecutive absence after tearing his right oblique Oct. 30 at Chicago.
Franz is missing his 10th consecutive game after tearing his right oblique at Philadelphia on Dec. 6.
Moe suffered a season-ending torn left ACL in the Magic's Dec. 21 win over Miami.
Black was a late scratch from Orlando's Dec. 29 win over Brooklyn with back spasms. He didn’t practice Tuesday and is questionable with a low back contusion for Wednesday night.
Suggs didn't return from the Dec. 29 game versus Brooklyn after a right wrist sprain. He’s probable to play Wednesday after participating in Tuesday’s practice.
Detroit Pistons Injury Report
- Cade Cunningham: Probable (left knee tendinopathy)
- Simone Fontecchio: OUT (personal reasons)
Cunningham, the Pistons' leading scorer this year, is probable with left knee tendinopathy after playing 27 minutes versus Denver on Saturday.
