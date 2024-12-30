'Young OG' Tristan da Silva is Giving Magic Everything They Need
ORLANDO, Fla. – On Christmas Day 2014, New York City rapper Fabolous released his sixth studio album, "The Young OG Project."
The final track, "Young OG II," samples vocals from the Holy Name of Mary Choral Family's "He'll Give Us What We Really Need."
In the case of the Orlando Magic, rookie Tristan da Silva is becoming that guy.
"Yeah, that's the young OG man, as Fab would say," guard Cole Anthony, who spent most of his youth in New York City, said Sunday about the poise and maturity of Orlando's first-year forward. "He knows what he's doing out there. We obviously trust him out there and he's going to continue to show what he's capable of."
da Silva was playing perhaps his best game against the Brooklyn Nets Sunday when, with 6.2 seconds remaining and the Magic trailing by a point, the final play call was drawn up for him.
He'd already scored 21 points — a career-high — and had six rebounds and seven assists. But as da Silva inbounded the ball to Anthony and cut across the court with the help of two screens, the return pass wasn't available.
da Silva instead ran an impromptu rub screen against Anthony's defender, creating enough separation to let Anthony turn the corner and float the game-winning runner with just over a second to play.
Along with everything else da Silva had done Sunday, he helped the undermanned Magic complete another improbable comeback victory in Orlando's final game of 2024.
"That says a lot about him," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said of da Silva. "That he's willing to make the right play at the right time. It's his maturity, his ability to have been in big situations and big games. And again, he's a 23-year-old rookie, but he's tough. He's tough as nails. He has a high basketball IQ, and he cares about all the right things."
The Magic closed out a seven-game homestand at 3-4 and enter 2025 at 20-14. Considering who's currently missing from the lineup in terms of scoring production — Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Moe Wagner — fourth place in the Eastern Conference is a mark Orlando will take and run with.
Out of necessity, da Silva has emerged as a steady hand for a Magic team in search of consistency. He's started in 23 of his 30 games this season, averaging 8.8 points and 3.6 rebounds as a replacement for Banchero, Wagner, and Wendell Carter Jr. No matter what role he's been asked to fill, da Silva has molded like Play-Doh to fit it seamlessly.
MORE: With Banchero, Wagner sidelined, Magic fast-track da Silva's NBA education
Over Orlando's year-ending homestand, da Silva averaged 14.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 47.6 FG% and 35.9 3PT% shooting splits. His 33.5 minutes a game in that stretch led the Magic.
He scored 15 or more points in five of the seven games and hit a corner three to clinch a win over defending champion Boston on Dec. 23.
Maybe the most impressive aspect of his game Sunday was that it followed a poor performance. In Orlando's loss to the New York Knicks on Dec 27, da Silva posted a goose egg in nearly 28 minutes.
His 21 points — including 13 in the fourth quarter — earned the trust to have his name called for the final shot. That may be the clearest proof of how da Silva is accelerating his learning curve 34 games into his rookie year.
"It means everything to me," da Silva said. "From the whole coaching staff to every player on the team, I feel like everybody is kind of pouring into me every day, you know, trying to make me feel as comfortable as possible on the floor. I kind of caught the hot hand late down the stretch. They just kept putting the ball in my hand and I was just trying to make the right plays. I feel like I had great pieces around me, so it didn't matter what play I was making."
This isn't the first time the Magic have entrusted a forward to handle guard-like responsibilities in a pinch.
"If you think back to maybe three years ago, when we had some guards down, we ended up putting the ball in Franz Wagner's hands," Mosley said. "So that's a lot of similarities there, to where a big guard can handle the basketball and make the right play. Tristan is very similar in that regard that he can handle the basketball in pick-and-rolls, making the right decision, because he's a very good decision-maker. So that's part of what we see.
"Credit to the coaches for being able to recognize and see that, and then Tristan for continuing to work on his game in these moments. To be able to not just catch-and-shoot or slash or cut or rebound, but also be a playmaker in the pick-and-roll."
It was just three days into the Magic's October training camp when Carter Jr. said da Silva was "well ahead of what normal rooks go through. He understands what it takes to win. He reminds me a lot of Franz."
While Wagner is on the mend from a torn right oblique, da Silva continually proves he can be relied upon when his number is called.
He's also still a rookie, capable of zoning out during his postgame press conference because of exhaustion.
With everything else the Magic's "young OG" is doing, some rest is warranted now and again.
