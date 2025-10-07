Magic could have dynamic duo with starting center, new guard
Orlando Magic guard Tyus Jones is going into his first season with the team, where he is learning how to get rhythm with a bunch of his new teammates.
Among the players he has to grow the most with is Wendell Carter Jr., the team's starting center. Jones spoke about how important it is to get Carter and the other big men on the roster involved.
"Just a beast," Jones said of Carter. "His physical presence, just a big body, obviously strong shot blocker. But you could see on offense, he's versatile, stepped out, hit a three, getting on the rim, setting solid screens, which is, creating that first domino in our offense. So he does a lot for us. He's going to be extremely important to what we're trying to do."
The former Duke big man is important in doing a lot of the dirty work for the Magic, getting key rebounds and bringing hustle on every possession.
Carter knows how his role can change with Jones on the floor, giving Orlando a prototypical point guard to work with. Carter is excited to be able to share the court with him.
"Tyus is the point guard every every team wants," Carter said of Jones. "He just he plays the right way. He's a great communicator, dead balls. He's coming up. He's calling out plays, making sure everybody is organized. That's all that you want. And I think you know, my role when it comes to playing with him is he wants to find the big he wants to make the extra pass. He is going to make it so much easier for everyone else."
If Carter and Jones can get on the same page throughout the season, it should make Orlando's offense one to be reckoned with.
After years in the bottom half of the league when it comes to offense, adding Jones and getting the rest of the team to adapt to his style is what the Magic need in order to be the best it has been in the Jamahl Mosley era.
The Magic are back on the court Friday when they take on the Philaelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET.
