Magic rookie Jase Richardson praised by All-Star teammate
Orlando Magic rookie Jase Richardson is learning the motions of life in the NBA while playing for one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference.
Richardson, the No. 25 overall pick in the NBA Draft this spring, scored 13 points in 24 minutes during the team's 126-118 victory against the Miami Heat in the Magic's preseason opener. He will have to fight for his minutes on a deep Magic squad, but he is earning the respect of his teammates, including All-Star forward Paolo Banchero.
"Yeah, he looked good," Banchero said of Richardson. "He was pretty frustrated at halftime. Think he was like, 0-4, something like that. And I think we just told him, you're getting everywhere you want to go, so no trip on missing the shot. Just keep being aggressive. Keep shooting shots that he went out there and knocked three threes down, all of them to float off.
"And so he's a really good player, and you could tell he just kind of has an impact there about him, where he doesn't get very flustered or upset or frustrated, you know. And if he does get frustrated, he goes out there and plays better, he doesn't let it affect this game. So that's pretty impressive for a rookie."
Richardson is expected to be the third point guard in the rotation behind starter Jalen Suggs and backup Tyus Jones, filling in the gap vacated by Cole Anthony, who was traded by the team during the offseason.
Richardson has the potential to be a very good player in the league, especially if he is given the opportunity. His preseason debut proved that he can make lemons out of lemonade and he can shoot at a high level, making all three of his attempts from beyond the 3-point line.
It will still take a lot for Richardson to grow and develop into a big role for the Magic this season, but his preseason debut certainly provided a lot that the team should be looking forward to seeing.
The Magic are back in action on Friday as they travel to the City of Brotherly Love to face the Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
