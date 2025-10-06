Desmond Bane shares biggest change between Magic and Grizzlies
Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane is about to embark on his first season in the league with his new team after spending five years with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Bane is still getting used to his new surroundings and he shared what the biggest difference was between his time with the Grizzlies and Magic.
"I was talking to my physical therapist from Memphis this morning, just talking about how when I was in Memphis, I didn't have to think about my routine and think about anything like that, those little things that you kind of take for granted when you get here, and just want to make sure that I develop a nice routine and have it before the game starts," Bane said.
"And it was good. I thought we played hard. A lot of things that we were implementing camp carried over with our quick decisions, facing ball movement. So I think that something to build on for sure."
Bane getting into groove with Magic
Bane only played 13 minutes in the Magic's preseason opener against the Miami Heat, but he added nine points as Orlando pulled out a 126-118 win in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Bane is a key part of the Magic going into the season because of his ability to help the offense move. The Magic are hoping to implement a faster pace this season and that requires Bane to be at his best.
Bane will need some time to get used to his new surroundings in Orlando, but the sooner central Florida feels like home, the more likely his game will grow.
"It's basketball at the end of the day, that's when I felt the best, felt the most free. So I'm looking forward to getting a routine with the guys," Bane said.
Bane and the Magic are continuing to work in practice ahead of their next preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.
More Orlando Magic Stories
Magic stars react to Desmond Bane trade
Jamahl Mosley gets honest about Magic's expectations
Magic have one major thing to fix before season begins
Magic star Paolo Banchero can reach new heights