Magic's Paolo Banchero Having Career Night vs. Indiana Pacers
ORLANDO, Fla. – Paolo Banchero is having a night that superstars are made of.
The 21-year-old Orlando Magic All-Star had 37 points at the half, tying a franchise record for the most points in a single half (Tracy McGrady, March 9, 2003).
For information on how to watch the rest of the evening unfold for Banchero and the Magic, who currently lead the Pacers,
His stats thus far (updated through three and a half quarters):
- 46 points (new career high)
- 15-25 FG
- 3-9 3PT
- 13-17 FT
- 10 rebounds
- 9 assists
Below are the highlights of his first half, provided courtesy of the Magic's social media account:
Some career milestones to watch for Banchero as this game goes on:
- Banchero's 46 points is already a Kia Center-best for his career. He surpassed his previous career-high of 36 points for a home game with two free throws at the end of the first half.
- His career-high is 43 points, set 1/3/2024 against the Sacramento Kings. Tonight is his new career-high.
- The Magic's franchise high is 62 points, set by Tracy McGrady 3/10/04 vs. the Washington Wizards.
