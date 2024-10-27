Magic Look in Mirror After Blowout Loss, See Need for Consistency
As Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner fielded questions after a 15-point victory over Brooklyn Friday night, his answers told the tale of someone who wasn't satisfied.
"I thought we had a couple good stints throughout the game, even in the first half," Wagner began. "But I think we have to take away from this game that we have to be more solid for 48 minutes."
The Magic's first half with the visiting Nets was a rock fight, but Orlando eventually established its superiority.
To win the second half of a back-to-back Saturday in Memphis, Wagner said, the Magic would need to be more consistent and avoid a repeat performance: "I don't think we played up to our standard for the most part on defense."
But Orlando fell flat at the feet of the Grizzlies. A third-unit scoring flurry made the 124-111 scoreline appear more respectable, but the Magic were beaten thoroughly in the season's first defeat.
Nineteen Magic turnovers led to 30 Memphis points. The Grizzles earned 62 points in the paint versus Orlando's 34, partially due to running past Orlando in transition before the league's third-best defense entering the night could get set. The hosts totaled 24 fast-break points and their reserves outscored the Magic bench 66-45.
"The reality is, you can't turn the ball over 19 times for 30 points. You can't give up offensive rebounds," Mosley said. "All of those little things and those little details that started the game that way. So, our backs were up against the wall from the beginning of the game.
"We came out in the second half with more spirit, more energy, made a big push in that third quarter (a 21-0 run cut the margin to eight). But again, when you give yourself a 26-point deficit, you don't give yourself an opportunity."
This is part of the maturity process for a team that's still growing together. These Magic have developed their distinguishing characteristics, which separate them and make them go. Year over year, that growth has led to more wins, new accolades and, now, expectations.
After a performance like Saturday night's letdown, the good teams are accountable.
"We're so much more of a mature basketball team," guard Jalen Suggs said, who scored 16 of his 21 points Saturday night in the Magic's third-quarter flurry. "Even though we didn't put it to display tonight, I thought all of our conversations were very productive in our timeouts, during halftime, and things of that nature. We stayed together. Nobody started pointing fingers. So I think that's a great step of growth for us, something that we can be proud of.
"Everybody go into Sunday, relax, enjoy the off day. But to take this and learn from this, because they exposed us, they came out and played a better game than us, and just some things [happened] that we can't have happen."
The Grizzlies' pace pushed the Magic beyond comfort and Monday will see another up-tempo test from the Indiana Pacers, whose offense has the capability to run others out the gym.
No one on the Magic roster was naive enough to believe slip-ups wouldn't come, but dropping consecutive games is unacceptable. One game can mean a lot in an 82-game season.
"The next game is Monday, another really good opponent, and that's how this league is. We're capable," Wagner said after his 23-point performance in the loss. "We're not gonna be perfect, but just find it quicker ... back to our brand of basketball and we'll be fine."
"We can go off track. We can start off slow, it's human nature. [We're] not gonna be perfect," Suggs said. "But how quick can we get back to ourselves and get back to playing Magic basketball is the challenge."
