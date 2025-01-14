Magic-Bucks Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out for Wednesday Night?
MILWAUKEE – The Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks meet Wednesday night for the third of four matchups this regular season. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Orlando, 23-18, is the fourth seed in the East. The Magic defeated Philadelphia 104-99 on Sunday evening, meaning they've split the two contests with Paolo Banchero back from injury.
Milwaukee is 20-17 entering Tuesday night's matchup with the Sacramento Kings. They currently stand sixth in the East – the last spot safe from the Play-in Tournament.
The Bucks have won the first two matchups of the season series thus far.
Here's the latest on player health and status for each team, with updates to come as they're made available.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Franz Wagner: OUT (return to competition reconditioning)
- Jalen Suggs: OUT (low back strain)
- Gary Harris: OUT (left hamstring strain)
- Jett Howard: Doubtful (left ankle sprain)
- Goga Bitadze: Questionable (right hip contusion)
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Questionable (sore left knee)
- Moe Wagner: OUT (torn left ACL)
Franz Wagner will miss his 17th consecutive game on Wednesday, but it's the first one under the label "return to competition reconditioning." He's been out since suffering a torn right oblique on Dec. 6 at Philadelphia. He went through a non-contact practice Tuesday with the Magic.
Suggs is "progressing slowly" after suffering a low back strain on Jan. 3 at Toronto, when he left the game by wheelchair. He did not practice with the team Tuesday and will miss his sixth straight game with the injury.
Harris is missing his seventh straight game after re-aggravating a left hamstring strain Jan. 1 at Detroit, now causing him to miss 20 games this year. He went through a non-contact practice on Tuesday.
Howard suffered his left ankle sprain in the third quarter of the Magic's Jan. 10 game vs. Milwaukee, and he missed Sunday's game versus Philadelphia with the injury. He went through a non-contact practice Tuesday.
Bitadze did not practice Tuesday after leaving the Magic's Jan. 12 win over the Sixers with a right hip contusion in the second quarter.
Caldwell-Pope practiced with the Magic after leaving the Jan. 10 game versus the Bucks and missed Sunday's 76ers matchup with a sore left knee.
Tristan da Silva, who left Sunday's contest versus Philadelphia with an illness, is not on the Magic's injury report and is presumed to be available to play.
Wagner had successful surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee on Jan. 8. His season is over.
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report
- Not yet submitted.
The Bucks have until 1 p.m. local time on Wednesday to submit their injury report due to them being on the second night of a back-to-back.
For Tuesday's matchup with Sacramento, Giannis Antetokounmpo (right patella tendinopathy) was probable, Gary Trent Jr. (left hip flexor strain) and Ryan Rollins (non-COVID illness) were questionable, and Khris Middleton (bilateral ankle injury management) was out.
