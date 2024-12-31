Latest on Suggs, Black, Banchero and Wagner's Health from Magic's Final 2024 Practice
ORLANDO, Fla. – Before departing for a New Year's Day matchup with the Detroit Pistons, the Orlando Magic held their last practice of 2024 on Tuesday afternoon inside AdventHealth Training Center.
Magic fourth-year head coach Jamahl Mosley provided health updates on four of his players – Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner – as the team heads into 2025 fourth in the Eastern Conference at 20-14.
Here's the latest from Mosley on their health ahead of Wednesday's 7 p.m. tip in Detroit:
Jalen Suggs
Suggs left Sunday's contest versus the Brooklyn Nets at halftime after being diagnosed with a right wrist sprain.
The fourth-year guard was able to go through Tuesday's practice, Mosley said. They'll re-evaluate him on Wednesday to see how he responds to Tuesday's practice.
Suggs has missed just two full games this season, averaging 16.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 32 games for the Magic this season.
Anthony Black
Black was a late scratch from Sunday afternoon's contest versus Brooklyn with back spasms.
The former No. 6 overall pick was unable to go through Tuesday's session with the team, and he will continue to be monitored as well.
When asked if the back spasms were an in-the-moment flare-up or stemmed from a previous underlying issue that bubbled over and caused him to miss the contest, Mosley leaned toward the former.
"I think it flared up pretty much before the game," Mosley said.
Paolo Banchero
The third-year forward is in the "return to competition reconditioning" phase of his recovery from a torn right oblique suffered Oct. 30 at Chicago. This past Friday, he told a small gathering of local reporters that he was hoping to resume participation in live scrimmages and begin dunking a basketball again within the week.
Mosley said Banchero "was able to go through some light contact" at Tuesday's practice, "but that's about it."
Franz Wagner
Wagner's torn right oblique was suffered on Dec. 6 at Philadelphia, and when the fourth-year pro was diagnosed a day later, the team listed him out indefinitely with an initial re-evaluation to come after four weeks.
That date would put him set for another evaluation on Jan. 4, 2025 – when the Magic are set to return from their two-game road trip to begin the new year.
When asked about how Wagner is doing as of now, Mosley said: "Spirits are great, one, but physically, he seems to be doing okay.
"He's slowly moving into a little bit of movement, some conditioning pieces. But obviously, we have to keep monitoring it as this time goes by."
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- 'YOUNG OG' da SILVA PROVIDING EVERYTHING MAGIC NEEDS: Rookie Tristan da Silva has evolved from fill-in replacement to invaluable piece in the Orlando Magic's rotations. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S SCHEDULE ONE OF NBA'S MOST FAVORABLE: As key pieces inch closer to a return, Orlando's regular season slate will offer them a bit of a break (on paper.) CLICK HERE
- PAOLO, NOW 'HEALED,' GETTING CLOSER TO RETURN: After his torn right oblique has now fully healed, the Magic star is hoping to return back to the court with Orlando soon. CLICK HERE
- MOE 'OVERWHELMED' BY LOVE FROM MAGIC AFTER ACL TEAR: Many of the Orlando Magic have said they're dedicating the rest of this season to Moe Wagner, who suffered an ACL tear in his left knee on Saturday. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC, MOE SEARCH FOR POSITIVES AFTER ACL TEAR: After a season-ending ACL tear, the Magic center is "trying [his] best to stay very positive" as he adjusts to a new reality. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.