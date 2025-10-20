How much pressure are Magic facing going into season?
The Orlando Magic are going into the season with a lot of hope that they can reach new heights.
The team that has been slowly building over the past five years is at its peak on paper, but that doesn't exactly mean the Magic will have its best season in this stretch. Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes revealed why the Magic could be on the rise going into the season.
"Last summer's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope signing failed, and the Orlando Magic proved they were done trying half-measures by sending out a half-decade's worth of first-round assets for Desmond Bane. The former Memphis Grizzlies guard was arguably the best solution for Orlando's problems; his career 41.0 percent hit rate on threes comes with the kind of competent defense head coach Jamahl Mosley demands," Hughes wrote.
"With Bane aboard and Tyus Jones also joining up to support Jalen Suggs at the point, the Magic should be able to field an offense that ranks somewhere in the middle of the pack. That'd be a huge improvement for a squad that hasn't scored with league-average efficiency since 2011-12."
While the Magic have reasons to be better, there are as many reasons going against them towards improvement. It could result in some major changes.
"But what if the changes aren't enough? What if neither Paolo Banchero nor Franz Wagner improve their own below-average true shooting percentages with more spacing around them? What if Mosley can't draw up schemes or coax a faster pace out of a young roster that should be able to run? This is a crossroads season for Orlando. Major success feels likely, but another poor offensive showing will reveal a lot about the organization's most important figures," Hughes wrote.
Magic urged to make statement
While the Magic are facing an important season, any semblance of success in the playoffs should be celebrated. The Magic haven't won a playoff series since 2010, which marks one of the longest droughts in the league.
The team has its core signed on until close to the end of the decade, so this isn't a "championship or bust" season. However, the Magic need to show some progress in order to keep the front office from possibly retooling the team in the offseason.
The Magic begin their season on Wednesday at home against the Miami Heat.
